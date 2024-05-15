Kevin Costner On Taking Horizon: An American Saga Into Cannes Film Festival 2024; 'Part Of What I Wanted To Do'

The veteran actor Kevin Costner’s highly anticipated film, Horizon: An American Saga, is all set to hit theaters on June 28. The movie made it to the headlines as the news about the film premiering during the Cannes Film Festival 2024 rolled out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will premiere on May 19 at the festival.

The film is one of the most critical projects in Costner’s career trajectory as he is not only starring in it but is wearing the caps of the producer and the director. The actor recently spoke to Deadline about the project premiering during the film festival.

Kevin Costner talks about Horizon premiering at the Cannes Film Festival

When the outlet asked Costner about his feelings on the first part of the movie being completed and premiering at Cannes and the second part of the four-part film series close to being finished.

He said, “There was a window into where my heart was. And when people speak of you later, they should speak of your heart. Well, who was this person? I have done what I’ve intended to do, and I’m not Ahab, but I have my own vision of what I want to give people.”

When the 69-year-old actor was asked if this would be his first time at the festival, Costner said he had paid a visit before, selling Open Range (released in 2003) to international buyers. He cleared that he had never attended the event for a movie. He added that he graced the festival's red carpet once and watched one of the Matrix films.

He expressed, “This was part of what I wanted to do because I knew I would have the international partners, and this was the right movie with me directing to come with.”

He also expressed his desire to take the second part of the Horizon to the Venice Film Festival. He added, “I don’t know if they’d show it if the first one went to Cannes. Maybe they won’t want a movie that is released in August. But I’ll have a third and fourth film.”

Who will attend the Horizon premiere with Kevin Costner?

The legendary actor said that initially, it was just him as he handled many roles for the film on and off camera, as well as Sienna Miller, who is portraying one of the most important characters.

He later changed his decision and decided to take all six female cast members to grace the festival with their appearance. He said,” They’re never celebrated enough. And I said it keeps me from doing this weird political picking back and forth.”

The 69-year-old actor said that Sienna Miller, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Cheif, and Isabelle Fuhrman will attend the film festival along with him.

As per Screen Rant, the movie’s sequel will be released on August 16, 2024.

