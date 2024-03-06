Sparta Prague Vs Liverpool: How To Watch, Kick-off Time, Team News, Predictions, Lineups, And Mohamed Salah's Injury Update

Liverpool will face Sparta Prague in the Europa League's final 16. Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare in November, avoiding the play-off round in February by winning their group.

The Reds, who have won the competition three times and finished runners-up in 2016, are still competing for four trophies this season and they met Chelsea in the EFL Cup final which they won by 1-0. Liverpool defeated Sparta Prague by 1-0 on aggregate in their only prior encounter in the round of 32 of the 2010–11 Europa League, thanks to a goal by Dirk Kuyt late in the second leg.

The first leg between the two teams will take place at the epet Arena, with the Reds hoping to carry a lead back to Anfield in a week. However, with injuries still causing havoc on Jurgen Klopp's team and a crucial match against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool may not be fully prepared for their trip to Prague.

Sparta is likewise in good form coming into their biggest game of the season, having won five of their last seven games since returning from the winter break. They are presently four points ahead of local rivals Slavia Prague in the Fortuna Liga table, looking to defend their title.

What time does Sparta Prague vs Liverpool kick-off?

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool will take place at epet Arena, Prague, Czech Republic on Thursday, March 7 at 5:45 P.M (GMT). It will be an interesting match-up as Liverpool is highly seen as a favorite to win the match. But, if the tide turns sideways and the underdogs pick the win, it would be some moment to watch for.

United Kingdom

- Start Time: Thursday, March 7 at 5:45 pm GMT

Australia:

- Start Time: Friday, March 8 at 3:45 am AEDT

United States

- Start Time: Friday, March 8 at 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 pm PT

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Liverpool can be watched on TNT Sports. The match is also available for fans to watch on various livestream options one of them is DAZN. TNT Sports is available for live streaming through Discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1

Discovery+

discovery+ App

Australia

STAN

United States

CBS

TUDN

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Team News

The Reds are unlikely to welcome back any of their long-term injured players. With the first leg of a last-16 tie, Klopp may feel entitled to rest several players, especially ahead of Sunday's visit to Manchester City. Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai returned from injuries on the bench in last weekend's late victory over Nottingham Forest.

Mohamed Salah is due to return to Liverpool training this week ahead of Sunday's encounter, although he will almost certainly not play against the Czech champions. Instead, Klopp may go for a young starting lineup with a mix of experience.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones might return before the March international break, but they will not be available on Thursday, while Alisson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Thiago remain out. Young Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are also missed.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Predicted Lineup

Sparta Prague: Ángelo Preciado, Filip Panák, Ladislav Krejcí, Martin Vitik, Kaan Kairinen, Veljko Birmancevic, Qazim Laçi, Kaan Kairinen, Peter Vindahl Jensen,

Matej Rynes, Lukáš Haraslín

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, Cody Gakpo, Luiz Diaz

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Prediction

The fate of this European match depends on how strong Klopp's lineup is at the epet Arena, since Liverpool has previously lost away to Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse in the Europa League while heavily rotating.

Sparta showed their class against Galatasaray last time out and have scored in every Europa League game this season, so Liverpool must keep a tight eye on their offensive options. However, considering the Reds' current record, it's difficult to bet against them returning to Anfield with a slight edge, especially because their young players have demonstrated their worth in recent weeks.

Predicted score: Liverpool wins by 3-1

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague: Complete head-to-head record

Liverpool and Sparta Prague have met only twice. But if seen, they met in 2011 for the Round of 32 in the Europa League where Liverpool beat them 1-0 by the end of the second leg.

Liverpool - 1 Win

Sparta Prague - 1 loss

Draw- 1

