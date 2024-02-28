5 Most Successful English Football Clubs: Which Team Has Won The Most Trophies? Find Out

Many would be thinking after Manchester City won the treble, they might be the greatest club out there. But, the English Football Clubs have had many other teams who have won more trophies than other clubs including the Defending UEFA Champions Manchester City.

English Premier League is full of historical teams that made history, still remembered by many football fans worldwide. The battle to be the best in the English ground makes it more interesting as this fight has been going on for at least a century now.

With all this history left behind, there is something more interesting to look at. There are seven major trophies that marks a team's value and their status around the English Football Clubs. So, here is a list of the 5 most successful English Football Clubs who have won more trophies than any club.

Teams Trophies Liverpool 68 Manchester United 67 Arsenal 48 Chelsea 34 Manchester City 34

Liverpool

5. Manchester City - 34

Since 2012, they've won seven of their nine league titles, as well as the League Cup. City, of course, accomplished the domestic treble in 2018–19. They have had a continuous era of dominance, setting records on a regular basis, and will accomplish the genuine triple in 2023 by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Also, Manchester City won the Champions League for the first time in its history in June 2023, defeating Inter Milan in Istanbul. Rodri scored the game's only goal, and Pep Guardiola's team triumphed 1-0.

4. Chelsea - 34

When Roman Abramovich took over, Chelsea had one league championship, three FA Cups, and two League Cups. Those figures are now seven, eight, and five, plus a quarter of European trophies for good measure. However, Jose Mourinho's hiring in 2004 was the true turning point in the Blues' success. The Portuguese manager achieved immediate success in his first two seasons in west London, winning back-to-back Premier League championships. He was the first manager at Stamford Bridge to be granted an exceptionally generous transfer budget, an action that would remain to this day. They have won the trophy twice more since then, as well as two Champions League titles and other cup victories.

3. Arsenal - 48

Since their first league win in 1931, the Gunners have been English champions in every decade except the 1960s and 2010. They also have the most FA Cup victories and final appearances (14 and 21). Despite their unstoppable peak under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal have not been as prolific as others. Arsenal hasn't won the greatest prize in English football in almost two decades. Arsenal has won the FA Cup five times in the previous decade, with the most recent win being Mikel Arteta's first win as a manager in the club.

2. Manchester United - 67

Manchester United has been one of the greatest English Football Clubs but due to their recent performances, they are being undermined. But, United is one the greatest football clubs who brought players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona and many others. Manchester United fans will be eternally thankful for Sir Alex Ferguson's immense success at the club after the former Aberdeen manager dominated the Premier League with the Red Devils. The Scot was responsible for each of the club's 13 Premier League triumphs.

They were already a massive club before its legendary manager took over, having won the English top division seven times prior to the formation of the Premier League in 1992. United has had less European success than Liverpool, winning three Champions League championships and one Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

1. Liverpool

Liverpool has been European Champions six times (three more than any other English team) and won 19 league titles. Liverpool first achieved success around the turn of the twentieth century, then gathered additional trophies over the following decades until becoming the dominant power in English football in the 1970s and 1980s. The Jurgen Klopp era delivered further success, including a sixth Champions League trophy, an overdue Premier League victory, and a few domestic victories.

