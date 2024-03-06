UEFA Champions League: Where to Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig? TV, Live Stream, Schedule, and More Details

Real Madrid will look forward to taking their lead forward in the Champions League when they face RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Round of 16. The 14-time Champions League winners had earlier beaten Leipzig 1-0 in their first-leg clash, thanks to Brahim Diaz’s solo effort, who handed the start to Madrid in the absence of Jude Bellingham, who suffered an injury.

Suppose Carlo Ancelotti’s side manages to earn the victory against Leipzig. In that case, it will be their eighth consecutive victory of the season in the league, which will be equal to their last-best winning streak in the tournament. Bellingham, who was sent off at the weekend during the La Liga contest, is also expected to return to the tournament’s second leg as he is injury-free now.

When is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig happening?

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig will take place on the following date in the following countries:

UK- March 6, 2024, 3 PM

USA- March 6, 2024, 8 PM

India- March 7, 2024, 1:30 AM

Where is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig happening?

The contest between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will happen at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

UK- In United Kingdom, the Champions League contest will be telecasted on TNT Sports 2, CBS, fuboTV.

USA- CBS Sports will be telecasting the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig contest.

India- Sony Sports Network has the telecasting rights for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig game.

Where will Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be streamed?

UK- The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig contest will be streamed on TNT Sports in UK.

USA- Paramount+ will be streaming the Champions League contest in USA.

India- Netizens in India can witness the contest on Sony Liv.

Predicted Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig lineups

Predicted Real Madrid lineup vs RB Leipzig: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Predicted RB Leipzig lineup vs Real Madrid: Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Seiwald; Olmo, Simons; Baumgartner, Sesko