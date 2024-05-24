Watch: Tyrese Haliburton Facetimes Girlfriend From Locker Room After Injury During ECF Game 2 in VIRAL Video

The Indiana Pacers' All-Star Tyrese Haliburton was forced to exit Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics due to a combination of injuries. Haliburton, who had scored 10 points in just 28 minutes of play, was visibly impacted by a sore left hamstring that forced him to leave the game in the second half.

However, the ordeal came as a heartening loss for the Pacers fans as well as for Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones who was sitting a couple of rows away from the sidelines.

Soon after he headed to the Pacers locker room, one of the fans caught a glimpse of a fond moment in development that later went viral once it was posted on social media.

A fan captured the moment when Haliburton's girlfriend, Jones, appeared on screen receiving a call from her injured boyfriend. The video captured him face-timing to Jones from the locker room and potentially letting her know about his well being.

The Pacers Faced With Loss After Tyrese Haliburton’s Exit

The Haliburton setback was further compounded by a chest injury sustained during a collision with Jaylen Brown in the first half. Despite his valiant efforts, his contributions were cut short as he sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Pacers' coach Rick Carlisle also expressed uncertainty about Haliburton's availability for Game 3, emphasizing the need for further assessment to determine the extent of his injuries, as the team faces a pivotal moment in the series when it shifts to Indiana on Saturday.

Following Haliburton's premature exit, teammate Pascal Siakam stepped up to shoulder the scoring responsibilities, delivering an impressive performance with 28 points before being subbed out early in the fourth quarter.

Despite Siakam's efforts, the Pacers succumbed to a determined Celtics team that capitalized on key runs to secure a decisive victory in Game 2. Looking ahead to the crucial Game 3, the Pacers would be looking at aligning their team combination.

Siakam emphasized the team's reliance on a 'next man up' mentality, emphasizing the importance of collective effort and energy to overcome adversity and sustain their momentum going into the home-court advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they have enjoyed an 11-game winning streak, including a flawless 6-0 record this postseason.

As they face the prospect of adjusting their lineup in Haliburton's absence, the Pacers are focused on regrouping, rallying together, and maintaining their competitive spirit to continue their quest for success in the series.

