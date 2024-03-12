Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Trayce Jackson-Davis’ Humiliating Dunk on Him

Golden State Warriors Trayce Jackson-Davis managed to posterize Victor Wembanyama. However, that didn't deter the French sensation from reflecting on the incident in the aftermath of the game.

In the fourth quarter's final moments, Jackson-Davis boldly attempted a dunk over Wembanyama. Despite an effort to obstruct the shot, the San Antonio Spurs center ended up on the wrong side of the dunk, earning a foul in the process.

Despite the incident attracting significant attention, Wembanyama remained unfazed.

"Being dunked over is a common part of the game. I dunk on others frequently, and others return the favor. However, I believe I block more shots than I am dunked upon," the French Phenom retorted during the post-game press conference, as reported by Benjamin Moubeche from Basket Session.

He continued, "If I thought the odds of making a mistake were higher than blocking the shot, I would hold back as it would be in the team's best interest.

However, in 99% of cases, I have the go-ahead, which is why I take the shot," he explained further.

In the game, Wembanyama racked up impressive stats, scoring 27 points along with 14 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. At just twenty years of age, he dominates the league's blocking stats with an average of 3.4 per game.

Victor Wembanyama’s Brother Makes Waves with Remarkable Height at 16 Years Old

Rumors about Oscar Wembanyama, the younger brother of Victor Wembanyama, being 6-foot-8 at 16 years of age have been making rounds on the internet. Oscar is currently playing for the youth teams of ASVEL, a French basketball club.

Last year, Oscar was a part of the under-18 Villeurbanne team in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. This year, he has additionally participated in matches for the under-21 ASVEL team.

Switching from handball to basketball just two years ago, Oscar's experience falls short when compared to Victor's. At 16, Victor Spurs star and No. 1 NBA pick, had already attained a height of seven feet, a benchmark Oscar may not reach.

But considering he's likely to grow a few more inches in the upcoming years, he's not far behind.

Social media platforms have witnessed his name trending, resulting from his abrupt growth spurt from being 6-foot-5 last year. The hype surrounding the young basketball player from ASVEL is evidently on the rise.

