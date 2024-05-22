Fans Celebrate New Orleans Saints’ Robert Meachem's Legendary Play

Recently, Footbalism posted an old video from 2009 featuring New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver, Robert Meachem, showcasing his exceptional skills. Meachem effortlessly outplays the opposing team's players, resulting in what many consider one of the wildest plays in NFL history.

As this video resurfaced on the internet, fans showered their love for Meachem's incredible performance. However, they didn't miss the opportunity to roast the Washington Commanders, who were on the receiving end of Meachem's spectacular play.

Fans Celebrated the Wild Performance on Social Media

In the video clip posted with the caption “Still one of the wildest plays in NFL history,” the Saints were trailing the Commanders with a score of 10-17. It was the last minute of the 2nd quarter when Meachem took the ball, ran wildly, and scored a touchdown. The Saints eventually beat the Commanders 33-30.

Fans quickly remembered this wild performance and started sharing their memories on social media. Many praised Meachem, while others roasted the Commanders for losing the game despite dominating until the end of the 2nd quarter. One fan roasted the Commanders with the comment, “The most Washington thing ever” . Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Another user poked fun at the Commanders team with the comment, “When I watched this live, I just knew it would go down as one of the most Redskins plays ever 😒”

Advertisement

One fan commented, “Robert deserves a medal for this”

Another fan wrote, “I miss when this saints team was together” reminiscing about the dominance the Saints created that season.

Robert Meachem's Career in a Nutshell

Robert Meachem was first drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2007, but due to knee surgery, he could not play that season. He later went on to play for the Saints for six seasons from 2008-11 and 2013-14. His peak performance came during the 2009 season when he recorded 45 receptions for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. Meachem played a crucial role in the Saints winning the Super Bowl XLIV championship.

He also played for the San Diego Chargers in 2012. Throughout his NFL career, Meachem had 178 receptions for 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns.

ALSO READ: Did Tyreek Hill Retire? Speculations Surround Controversial NFL Star's Career Amidst Personal Turmoil