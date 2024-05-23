Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Faces Legal Trouble in US Court Over Trademark Issues

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since they started dating last year. Swift gave fire to the rumors by attending the Chiefs games on many occasions. She even celebrated the AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens and the Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers with Kelce.

The Chiefs’ TE passed his number to Swift’s security in an attempt to make contact with the pop icon. Stars aligned in favor of Kelce, and their romance began. But they might have never imagined their relationship would reach the US court someday. Well, it has happened, and that too for an unbelievable reason.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Relationship at US Court

Fans love to craft an alias for celebrities’ relationships. The same was the case for Swift and Kelce. A California-based businessman, George Barrows, who had named his brand TAYVIS, filed a trademark request in the US court. Barrows strengthened his case by submitting more documents backing his claim in April.

However, the attorney, John Dalier, argued against the trademark approval. He protested that there is a possibility of false association of the trademark with the pop icon and the NFL star. Dalier went on to defend his case using various stories referring to the power couple as TAYVIS before the trademark request was filed.

Kelce and Swift Engagement

The highest-paid TE in the NFL and the 14-time Grammy winner went on a trip to Lake Como in Italy. Their intimate pictures and romantic dinners posed the possibility of the celebrity couple getting engaged soon.

Although their families backed the claim that an announcement was around the corner, Travis Kelce denied the rumors. Swifties and Kelce fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their idols tie knots with each other.