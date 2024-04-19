Fans of Formula 1 believe Taylor Swift may have taken her shot at Fernando Alonso in her most recent album. The music phenomenon and the Spanish Formula One star were the topic of relationship rumors last year. There were rumors that Swift and Alonso were dating after her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Alonso gave a slew of funny answers to concerns about his romantic life, which fueled the rumors. That being said, it was thought that he was just trying to be humourous in the situation rather than that there is nothing more known.

On her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, some Formula One enthusiasts have seen what appears to be a possible reference to the Spanish champion. Swift is well-known for singing about her ex-boyfriends, and some phrases from her song Imgonnagetyouback have drawn notice.

Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Imgonnagetyouback’ About Fernando Alonso?

The viral post on X mentioned the lyrics of the song Imgonnagetyouback, which had a close relation to Alonso.

The lyrics of her song were, “Small talk, big walk, act like I don't care what you did

Then ran and hid.”

But, to say this is just a rumor. Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift were rumored to be seeing each other and there have been no confirmed reports on whether both of them were seeing each other. Also, with Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin team, it can go both ways.

So, these are just rumors with no proper facts. But, it’s the fans who think this is a straight reference to F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

Fan says Fernando Alonso got ‘huge win’ after Taylor Swift’s lyrics went viral

F1 fans were quick to get to the conclusion and started trolling Taylor Swift. One fan wrote, “Another Huge Win for Don Alonso”.

Another fan thought it was just Fernando Alonso who was “lucky he escaped” from Taylor Swift. The fan wrote, “Oh man, he's lucky he escaped from that one. Taylor has a long history of getting hooked up, then breaking up, then blaming the boyfriend, then blaming the boyfriend publicly, then dissing him in a song. Good escape, Fernando!”

A third fan said the lyrics are for “Lance Stroll”. He is the fellow driver and son of the owner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. The fan wrote, “She talking about Lance Stroll.”

One fan thinks it was good that Taylor and Alonso didn’t go “public” as then all the “Swities” will be seen during the race weekend. The fan wrote, “Thank god taytay did not went full public with fernando,imagine all the swifties swarming into F1.Race weekend be never the same”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and both have been seen going out and enjoying their company. Many are speculating the song The Alchemy from The Tortured Poets Department album is about Kelce.

