‘Thank god’: 49ers' fans have a sigh of relief as Deebo Samuel gets cleared to return amid intense playoff against Packers

The pulse of every San Francisco 49ers' fan skipped a beat when Deebo Samuel, their star wide receiver, left the field due to an injury scare against the Green Bay Packers.

Deebo Samuel's critical moment amid NFL playoffs

The incident occurred early in the game. Initially feared to be a foot or ankle issue, it was later clarified as a head injury.

The tension escalated when Samuel was taken off the field, only to be examined further for a potential concussion. The sigh of relief came when Samuel was cleared to return after being evaluated.

But this was short-lived as Samuel soon faced another challenge with a shoulder injury. He was seen being treated for this new issue and had to leave the field a second time, the uncertainty loomed leaving fans and the team anxious about his return.

For the 49ers, losing Samuel at such a critical juncture could have spelled disaster.

Although Samuel managed to return to the field on the 49ers' second drive, although he didn't carry the ball or get targeted during this time.

It's over half time now and 49ers lead with a tight 7-6 against Packers. And Samuel has been ruled out of the game due to shoulder injury.

Samuel's return provided a much-needed boost to the 49ers and its fans, knowing that their key player was back in action even though it was short lived.

Fans react to Deebo Samuel's return

With Samuel back on the field, the 49ers' offensive strategy regained its full strength. As a fan commented, "Thank God"

fans expressing renewed confidence, as another commented, "Great news for the 49ers bad news for the rest of the NFC Deebo is a beast"

"Thank God," was an echoing sentiment among the 49ers fanbase.

Another commented, "Thank you Superman."

Another trolled, "Is the defense cleared to return?"

