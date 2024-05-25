The Rock’s Creative Team Says WWE Fans Would Have Hated Original Plans For Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes’ quest to finish his story might have been fulfilled at WrestleMania 40, but those weren't the original plans for him. Yes, according to The Rock’s business partner and his WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz, Cody Rhodes wasn’t supposed to win the title at WrestleMania. Instead, Gewirtz said that the original plans for Cody Rhodes were such that the fans would have hated them more than anything in their lives.

What did Brian Gewirtz say?

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Gewirtz said that the original plans would have invoked the wrath of the Cody fans, to say the least. “I don’t want to say everything, but I will say, and I can say this with 100% certainty, that the original plan is something that many people would have hated more than anything in life itself. I can’t overstate or understate that; I can’t state that anymore clearly,” he said.

Not just this, Gewirtz minced no words while saying that he was averse to the idea of Cody winning the Royal Rumble 2024, calling it "problematic." That was because if Cody was winning the Rumble, that would be a stumbling block against The Rock vs. Roman Reigns main event match at WrestleMania 40.

This is what actually happened. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, and when he pitched to leave the spot for The Rock, the fans rallied behind him. They felt Cody was the victim, exactly what The Rock’s writer had predicted. The creative plans then had to be changed, and The Rock had to turn heel.

Gewirtz wanted Seth Rollins to win the Rumble

While in a meeting with Triple H and Nick Khan along with The Rock, Brian Gewirtz said that it would be better if CM Punk got to win the Rumble match, and then went on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. That would have cleared the path for The Rock vs Roman Reigns main event match.

While he did not reveal the original plans for Cody Rhodes, hypothetically, this means that Cody Rhodes would have either gone on to face Drew McIntyre or some other wrestler, but would have been certainly out of the title matches from the night. That would have been a hard slap to the Cody Rhodes fans.

However, WWE did bring Cody into the main event and book him to win the title, breaking Roman’s 1,316 days reign. Cody is next scheduled to defend his WWE title against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

