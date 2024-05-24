The Rock’s Writer Brian Gewirtz Reveals Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble 2024 Win is ‘Problematic’ for THIS Reason

WrestleMania 40 can be labeled as one of the best WrestleManias of all time. It saw The Rock perform in a proper wrestling match after almost eleven years. Roman Reigns ended his iconic Undisputed Universal championship reign, and Cody Rhodes finally finished his story of becoming the first-ever champion of the Rhodes clan by overcoming The Bloodline, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 was one of the most twisted build-ups in the history of WrestleMania. WWE was all set to book a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, replacing Cody Rhodes. However, the WWE Universe felt robbed and turned their backs on WWE and The Rock. Fans hijacked shows and social media with an agenda to bring the American Nightmare back to the main event picture.

WWE was quick enough to analyze fans' backlash, and they overturned the decision. Cody Rhodes was re-introduced as the primary challenger for the title, and The Rock turned heel joining forces with Roman Reigns to stop Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Recently, while talking to Busted Open Radio, Brian Gewirtz, writer of The Rock, expressed concern that Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble 2024 win was problematic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Brian Gewirtz said, "The idea of Cody winning the Rumble, I thought, was problematic, in full transparency. I said, even in San Diego in that meeting, I thought the cleanest thing to do, if we're booking Rock and Roman, is to have CM Punk win the Rumble and challenge, Seth Rollins, just because there is a difference, storyline-wise, in my opinion, of Cody wanting to finish the story, and having earned the right to finish the story by winning the Royal Rumble."

Advertisement

Will The Rock Wrestle Cody Rhodes?

On Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XL, The Rock interfered with Cody Rhodes's first promo as Undisputed Champion and informed the WWE universe and Cody that he is, for now, going back to his world of Hollywood.

Interestingly, The Rock mentioned Cody Rhodes' story with Roman Reigns has come to an end, but his story with The Rock has just started, and The Final Boss will come back for The Amercian Nightmare. A previous report by WOR suggested WWE has big plans for Cody Rhodes vs The Rock.

As per WOR, "At this point, the show is scheduled to feature Cody Rhodes vs The Rock. Dwayne Johnson's idea is the WWE title vs. the People's title. Those in WWE have noted that there is no guarantee Rhodes will be champion at that time, which is where the people's belt comes in. But so many things can change over the course of a year."

ALSO READ:Why Randy Orton Should Win WWE King of the Ring Tournament 2024?