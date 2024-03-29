‘They Probably Don’t Know’: James Harden HITS BACK at Philadelphia Crowd Booing at His Return

The Los Angeles Clippers game against the Philadelphia 76ers witnessed something even the Clippers star guard James Harden had no idea about.

The former 76ers, Harden, who is in the 15th season of his basketball career, was left equally flabbergasted when the Philly fans started booing him.

The reaction from the Philadelphia 76ers fans toward James Harden during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers was quite surprising, considering his previous time with the 76ers.

A video was posted from the official X/formerly Twitter account of the NBC Sports Philadelphia, where the California born athlete was asked about what he think of the fan’s reaction towards him and all the booing that is rallying high in the arena, James Harden had the simplest answer.

“I mean, I expected it. I really don’t know what it was about, but I expected it.”

“So, it is what it is. They don’t even know why they were booing, I don’t think. If you ask them, they probably don’t know why they were booing,” he added.

However, it's not uncommon for fans to express their feelings, but it's interesting when it's directed toward a former player.

The booing kept on running throughout Harden’s time at the court. And it only turned into cheers and clappings when he missed a shot or passed the ball over to his teammate.

Why is James Harden getting booed by the 76ers crowd?

Philadelphia 76ers fans hold a strong dislike towards James Harden primarily due to the circumstances surrounding his time with the team.

Harden's departure from the 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers early in the season, despite being acquired to elevate the team's performance in the playoffs, left a sense of unfulfilled expectations among the Philadelphia fans.

Additionally, his critical comments towards the organization, particularly calling out 76ers president Daryl Morey as a "liar" and expressing his unwillingness to work with him, had also added to the detest of the crowd.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of,” James Harden said in August last year in China.

Despite Harden's claims of making sacrifices for the city and the team's success, his actions and departure ultimately led to disappointment and resentment among 76ers fans, contributing to the boos and animosity displayed towards him during his return to Philadelphia.





