THIS UFC legend had a unique 'Conor McGregor clause' in his contract: Find out

The Notorious Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC. McGregor managed to capture UFC championships in two major weight classes- featherweight and lightweight divisions. He is the only UFC fighter to hold two major championships at the same time.

In the ongoing UFC lawsuit, from Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones, the contracts of many UFC superstars’ were revealed.

Recently, in more UFC contracts that were revealed, one contact of the UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber had a strange clause involving Conor McGregor.



Urijah Faber is a UFC Hall of Famer who used to be competent in the Bantamweight division of UFC. He once competed with Conor McGregor in the Ultimate Fighter series as a coach.

Both fighters exchanged some verbal blows at each other. While Conor McGregor called Urijah Faber “Buttface”, in retaliation Faber called Conor McGregor “Acneface”.

The fight was once the talk of the town but never happened. Recently, a leaked UFC contract of Urijah Faber reflected upon a special clause for his possible match-up with Conor McGregor.



The document suggested that If The California Kid faced Conor McGregor in a non-title fight, his base salary could be $250,000 and if he won that bout he would get a win bonus of $150,000.



And, if he faced Conor McGregor on pay-per-view in a co-main event or main event, his base salary would be $400,000 and his win bonus would be around $100,000. A lightweight or featherweight bout could have earned Faber around $750,000.

Urijah Faber's mixed martial arts record

Urijah Faber got signed with UFC when UFC acquired WEC and it got merged with UFC forming two new weight classes. In 2016, he announced his retirement from the sport after a 13-year-long career.

Faber made his return to UFC in 2019 Ricky Simón at UFC Fight Night 155. The California Kid won the fight via first-round knockout and became the second UFC fighter to win fighter after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Urijah Faber's MMA record

