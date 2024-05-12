From Darth Vader To Mandalorian: 11 Legendary Characters Who Defined Star Wars Saga Across Cinematic Universes

As the calendar hits the date of May 4th every year, Star Wars fans across all ages come together annually to celebrate Star Wars Day. It is a day filled with excitement and shared joy of cherishing the expansive Star Wars universe. The diverse characters spanning between heroes and villains leave an indelible mark in the battle between light and dark, among fans. Each character in the film series plays a major role.In the wake of this year's Star Wars Day celebration, let's have a quick look at some of the characters who are more than legends for the fans!

1. Darth Vader

One of the most powerful Jedi is known to bring balance to the force. The most iconic and impactful villain Sith Lord Darth Vader gives an extra edge to the movie. In the prequel trilogy, he plays the character of Anakin in the past, which is the main character.

2. Luke Skywalker

He is the original protagonist from A New Hope and a legendary Jedi Master. He is the young lad from Tatooine which the film centers around. The legendary character fights against the Galactic Empire and Maa Jade, an Assassin using the force abilities. In The Empire Strikes Back it was brought out that he is also the son of Darth Vader.

During the early drafts of the Star Wars script, Luke Skywalker was initially called Luke Starkiller, but during the development phase, the name change took place.

3. Obi- Wan Kenobi

This Jedi Master is incredibly loved by Star Wars fans for loyalty, being a noble mentor, and offering fatherly support to Luke. Obi-Wan mentors the legendary Anakin Skywalker before he turns to the evil front like Darth Vader. His wisdom is well seen during battles throughout the Clone Wars.

4. Yoda

Ignore the size, the wise and powerful Jedi Master has captures the hearts of many fans for the ultimate fans. There is a profound philosophical teaching behind his hidden words, which keeps everyone hooked. Yoda, a trained powerful Jedi, is known to serve the Jedi Council before it gets shattered during the end of the Clone Wars.

5. Han Solo

One of the coolest heroes of the original trilogy of the Star Wars movies delivers impactful one-liners. He is a former smuggler who supports the Rebel Alliance to fight against the Empire. He brilliantly engineers the Millennium Falcon with his daring adventures. His character is a bit rogue but has a good heart. He keeps the fans delighted with his funny and realistic insights.

6. The Mandalorian

Mandalorian or Din Djarin stands tall as a hardcore yet benevolent bounty hunter. He is a lone warrior who keeps exploring beyond the lawless galaxy. He has been Grogu's protector. He also appears in The Book of Boba Fett. He grapples with complexity but is a compelling character.

7. R2-D2

A smart and reliable astromech droid is a favorite character. He served the Naboo Royal Starship of Queen Padmé Amidala. R2-D2 with C-3PO brings in a lot of sass and comedic relief from the original trilogy or being the franchise mascot. George Lucas created the fictional robot character who has appeared in ten of the eleven theatrical Star Wars films.

8. Chewbacca

The most trustworthy friend in a galaxy full of dictators. The co-pilot of Han Solo on Millenium Falcon is a secondary character who see the final moments. The Wookie warrior, also known as Chewie, is a top-notch character from the Star Wars movies.

9. Leia Organa

Princess Leia Organa is alike his twin brother Luke, who is a powerful Jedi Padawan. She plays a fearless leader of the Rebel Alliance in the Star Wars universe and was also the General of her Resistance army in The Force Awakens.

10. Darth Maul

One of the most terrifying, scheming Sith Lords he is known to build the Empire by taking command over the criminal world. He has a crazy face paint and has played an apprentice of the Wicked Darth Sidious who has been programmed to hate and bring down the Jedi Order. He first made his debut in The Phantom Menace.

11. Grogu (The Child)

One of the most loving and interesting characters, he has child-like features and belongs to the same species as Grand Master Yoda. Grogu was raised by the Jedi Temple, as a Jedi Initiate of the Jedi Order. Despite his young age, he has immense force abilities. In the narrative, he is the central figure and always endearing to audience for his innocence and curiosity. He plays a key role in unfolding the story.

