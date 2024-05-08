One of the most celebrated reality shows, Khatron ke Khiladi, is all set to return to the screens with its fourteenth season. Ever since the news was out, fans have been curious about the names of those participating in the show. Several rumors about the contestant's list have already churned from the gossip mills. One of the most recent names which is associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Asim Riaz.

After reports claiming that Shilpa Shinde might make her comeback with the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show, the latest addition to the list is Asim Riaz.

Is Asim Riaz a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

According to India Forums, Asim Riaz is said to be one of the confirmed contestants for the forthcoming season. However, an official announcement about the same has not yet been made. If the buzz turns out to be true, then it would be after a long hiatus that Asim would make a comeback to the television screens.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Has Asim Riaz moved on?

On May 4, Asim Riaz dropped a picture with a girl resting her head on his shoulder. Although her face is hidden, the picture with the mysterious woman grabbed eyeballs. The picture radiated the profound calmness of their relationship. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, “Life goes on (heart emoji).” This enigmatic post sparked speculation among fans, hinting at his newfound romantic interest.

Have a look at the post:

Well, this is the first post of Asim with a girl after his breakup with Himanshi Khurana, and hence, it caught much of the attention of the netizens.

