Tom Brady Roaster Nikki Glasser Reveals The One Joke About His Kids They Were Not Allowed To Make

Tom Brady's recent Netflix roast spared no sensitive topic, from his high-profile divorce with Gisele Bündchen to the infamous Deflategate scandal and alleged plastic surgery. However, one subject was conspicuously absent: his controversial kiss with his son.

The absence of jokes about Brady kissing his son Jack was a deliberate choice. In a 2018 documentary, Brady was shown kissing his then 11-year-old son on the lips, which sparked a widespread social media debate about parental affection. The moment, especially Brady asking for a second kiss after deeming the first one insufficient, went viral and became a significant talking point.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who participated in the roast, shed light on this decision during a recent episode of "Comedy Bang Bang." According to Glaser, the collective decision among the roasters was to avoid making jokes about Brady's children, particularly the kissing incident. “We didn’t joke about the kid thing,” Glaser said. “Like that was a thing that we all chose … like, we’re not gonna make fun of the kid kissing thing, which is truly all I knew about him. I was obsessed with that kid kissing video. I thought it was so fascinating.”

Glaser revealed that she had written numerous jokes referencing the kiss, creating a comedic throughline based on it. However, just days before the roast, she was informed that all material regarding the kiss had to be removed.

This last-minute change required her to cut a substantial portion of her planned jokes. “I was doing a read-through with the writers room for the first time a couple days before and they were like, ‘You have to lose 30% of that,’ because I was calling back to it, it was a funny throughline. All of a sudden this big chunk comes out. You feel OK about it, but you’re like, ‘Why did you sign up for this then?’ But also his kids didn’t ask for it,” Glaser explained.

Advertisement

Despite the roasters' agreement to avoid jokes about Brady’s children, the roast still had repercussions for his family. On “The Pivot Podcast,” Brady expressed regret about participating in the roast, revealing that some jokes had hurt his children.

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady admitted. Although he didn’t specify which jokes, it is widely believed that those targeting his relationship with Bündchen were particularly upsetting.

Roaster Andrew Schulz also disclosed that jokes about Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s 2019 scandal were off-limits. Kraft had been arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution, though the charges were later dropped.

When Kraft's attendance at the event was confirmed, the roasters were instructed to avoid making jokes about the incident. Nevertheless, comedian Jeff Ross defied this directive, making a massage joke about Kraft, prompting Brady to sternly reprimand him during the roast.

Advertisement

The three-hour roast of Tom Brady, available on Netflix. While some jokes were axed to protect Brady’s children, the event still left a significant impact on his family, as revealed by Brady.