New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Willamson Play Against Phoenix Suns Tonight? Deets Inside

The NBA season of 2023-24 keeps the excitement going with a thrilling lineup of six games. One of the most anticipated matchups is between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The upcoming match between the Suns and the Pelicans represents their second head-to-head meeting this season. In their previous duel in New Orleans, Phoenix emerged victorious with a 123-109 win.

Will Zion Willamson Play Against the Phoenix Suns Tonight?

Zion Williamson will be participating in the forthcoming match against the Phoenix Suns. In his previous game against the Suns, he impressively contributed 24 points, 1 assist, and 3 rebounds.

In their last game against the Boston Celtics, Zion Williamson stood out with a leading score of 25 points and nine rebounds. Simultaneously, CJ McCollum, despite hitting 24 points, managed only a 10-23 field goal percentage against the Celtics.

Recently, McCollum has been maintaining an average of 20.8 points per game over his last ten games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Pheonix Suns Preview

On Friday, the Phoenix Suns during the fourth match of a five-game road trip, succumbed to Oklahoma City with a score of 128-103. The Suns have had a 50% win rate for the initial four games of the trip.

They are positioned seventh in the Western Conference standings after bagging six wins in their last 10 matches.

Despite lagging by nine points in the first half, Phoenix witnessed Oklahoma City amplify their lead to 19 in the third quarter.

Although Phoenix managed to hit 44.8% of their shots, Oklahoma City outperformed with a 56.3% shooting rate, which included 53.3% from the three-point extent.

While both squads finished with 87 shots each, Oklahoma City triumphed due to an additional 10 effective shots.

In Phoenix’s lineup, Durant stole the show with 26 points and six rebounds. He boasts an average of 26.0 points scored per game with a shooting average of 57.9% throughout his career against New Orleans.

The Suns, however, were only able to garner 30 points from their reserves.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans were overpowered by the Boston Celtics on Saturday, ending with a score of 104-92. This was their third match of a six-game stay-at-home stretch.

They are grasping onto the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, having won six of their last 10 games.

Although the Pelicans gained a lead of nine points post the first quarter, Boston turned the tables in the second, stepping into halftime with a two-point advantage.

This lead was further stretched by 13 points in the third quarter and maintained until a 12-point victory in the end.

The Pelicans could only manage to net 39.5% of their attempts in the match and scored 11 out of 18 free throws, marking a 61.1% success rate.

When And Where To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSNO and AZFamily

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado (oblique) out

Brandon Ingram (knee) out

Pheonix Suns

Damion Lee (knee) out

Prediction

Pelicans 110-121 Suns

