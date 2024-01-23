Top 5 funniest botches and fails in WWE Royal Rumble history from Vince McMahon to John Cena and Batista

WWE is set to host the 37th edition of their annual pay-per-view event Royal Rumble, The Royal Rumble event is one of five major WWE events that they host annually, Royal Rumble 2024, will be the first major pay-per-view of WWE year 2024 and will be the official beginning of Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE is building anticipation amongst the fans for the Royal Rumble 2024, pay-per-view by posting and re-visiting unforgettable moments from the past 36 Royal Rumble editions. From some of the greatest Royal Rumble returns unexpected eliminations and winners, and much more.

In this article, we will delve deep into some of the funniest botches and fails in WWE Royal Rumble history.

Top 5 funniest Royal Rumble fails

#5. Vince McMahon (Royal Rumble 2005) - Vince McMahon has a vital role in the meteoric success product of the WWE, McMahon has also played an important role on television with his memorable rivalry with Stone Cold is to date one of the best rivals in the world of professional wrestling.



Royal Rumble 2005, was one of the most memorable traditional Royal Rumble matches, where we saw Batista and John Cena landing on the ground at the same time, Vince McMahon rushed down to the ramp and as soon as he entered the ring he snapped both of his quads, and he was just sitting on his butt the whole time delivered the segment in pain.

Advertisement

4#. Batista and John Cena's controversial moment (Royal Rumble 2005) - Royal Rumble 2005, was one of the most bizarre Rumbles of all time, Vince McMahon injured his quads, In the end, when the last two survivors were John Cena and Batista while trying to eliminate John Cena, Batista accidentally eliminated himself as well, initially, Batista was announced as the winner, later match was announced a draw.

And at WrestleMania John Cena and Batista fought for WWE heavyweight champion and Batista won the match-up.



3#. Titus O'Neil's slip (Greatest Royal Rumble ) - In 2018, WWE announced the Greatest Royal Rumble match, with 50 wrestlers announced to enter the ring. Titus O-Niel was one of 50 superstars to enter the Royal Rumble 2018, he was making his entrance and he took a run to slide inside the ring, his leg got trapped in wire and he slipped under the ring.

Popularly known as “Titus O’Neil slip” the funny clip went viral on the internet. The clip is till now one of the most funny WWE moments of all time.

#2. Miz and R-Truth (Royal Rumble 2012) - Miz and R-Truth are two of the most entertaining superstars of WWE, fans love to see these superstars on television, as they have tools to entertain the fans beyond their wrestling skills, They connect with the audience and comic timings are one of the best in the industry.



Miz and R-Truth were eliminated from Royal Rumble 2012, for breaching major Royal Rumble rules, they entered the in-ring before the Royal Rumble match even started and were disqualified from the match and eliminated early without even entering the match technically.

#1. Santino Marella (Royal Rumble 2011) - Santino Marella is one of the most entertaining individuals in the professional wrestling industry, from his entering women’s battle royal as a female to creating multiple funny segments on television his presence makes everyone giggle.



Such a moment occurred during the Royal Rumble 2011, where Marella entered the ring and was eliminated early even before his music faded, he again entered to avenge himself and eliminated the superstar who eliminated him while he was celebrating he was again eliminated by Alberto Del Rio, even thought this was a planned botch, it entertained fans and is still one of most funny Royal Rumble botch.

Advertisement