How did Tyreek Hill’s house catch on fire? Investigators reveal real reason

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill lost his home to fire this Wednesday. The investigators have recently revealed the cause of the fire in Hill's home and it was a kid who did it. Keep reading to know how a kid is responsible for burning Tyreek Hill's house.

What caused the fire at Tyreek Hill's house?

The fire officials of Florida have recently revealed what caused the fire to break out at Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches and it's a kid. According to Davis Fire Rescue, the fire has been ruled out as an "Unintentional, accidental" event. Interestingly, the unintentional event was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter.

The good thing is that the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving at Tyreek Hill's mansion on Wednesday. Tyreek Hill, when learned about this accident, was seen leaving the Dolphins practice session. After which, in the viral video, was seen in a walking boot outside the fire scene. Tyreek Hill is yet to recover.

What did Tyreek Hill's agent and Miami Dolphins have to say about the unfortunate event?

The Miami Dolphins shared their statement on this topic and said, "Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation." Not just Dolphins but Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill's agent also released his take on the matter.

"(Tyreek) and his family are safe, no one was injured. Number one. No pets, so we’re very grateful [for that]. Very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out," Drew Rosenhaus had said. Adding further, Drew also revealed that the fire was contained in a very limited area of the property.

According to Drew, Tyreek and his family were handling the situation in hand with "as much poise as you could hope" even though the situation was as hard as losing your home. Tyreek Hill purchased this seven-bedroom house in 2022. It's estimated to be around $6.9 Million, the cost at which Hill bought it.

Tyreek Hill is having his second season with the Miami Dolphins after joining the team as a wide receiver on March 24, 2022. Before that, he was with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2016. While it's hard for Hill to handle this situation, it still remains a mystery how a child got involved in causing the fire or if that child is connected with Tyreek.