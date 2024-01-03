Washington vs Michigan 2024 CFP National Championship game tickets: Price, where and how to buy and other details

The most anticipated time for any college football fan is here - the playoffs. Washington vs Michigan is going to be the next playoff game on Monday, January 8, 2024. Do you want to watch the game but do not know where, how, and when to spectate? Well, keep reading to know all the details of the Washington vs Michigan right below.

What's the cost of Washington vs Michigan tickets and where to purchase them?

The number 1 Michigan Wolverines will be facing the Washington Huskies on January 8, 2024, at the NRG Stadium, Texas. You can purchase the tickets for the game at Vivid Seats , TicketSmarter , Ticketmaster , and Stubhub . Talking about the cost, as per Vivid Seats, the ticket costs can range between $1,091 to $5,083.

Where to watch the Washington vs Michigan 2024 CFP National Championship game?

The first option to watch Washington vs Michigan is directly at the NRG Stadium, in Texas. The game will begin at around 7:30 PM ET. However, if you are unable to get yourself the tickets or wish to spectate the game online, you can also do that through ESPN. The game will be live telecast on ESPN.

You can stream Washington vs Michigan online on the ESPN+ ESPN.com and ESPN app. If you don't have ESPN, you can get it through Sling, FuboTV, Hulu, Dish, DIRECTV, COX, and other such broadcasting partners and platforms. So far Michigan has won 9 championships, so it's going to be an exciting game to watch.

How to get the tickets for the Washington vs Michigan game online?

You can use any of the platforms such as Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub to get yourself the tickets. Let's take the example of Vivid Seats, and see how you can buy the tickets for the Washington vs Michigan game. Follow the steps given below:

Click on this link and it will redirect you to the 'Michigan Wolverines Football Tickets' page Scroll down and find 8 January in the list of game schedules. On the right, you will see FIND TICKETS. Click on it. Now choose your seat and select the number of seats. Click on check out and make the payments.

There you have your tickets to the Washington vs Michigan 2024 CFP National Championship game. The purchase procedure is the same in the case of other ticket-booking platforms as well. Just select the right date, and your desired seat, pay the amount and you are done. That's all it takes to book your Washington vs Michigan game ticket online.