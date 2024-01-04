College Football Playoff explained: How does the 12-team format work?

The College Football Playoff format has been the talk of the town ever since Alabama, Texas, Washington, and Michigan were named for the 2023 playoffs. Interestingly, the CFP officials are going to replace the four-team format with a 12-team playoff bracket for the 2024 season.

When will the 12-team format be introduced and how does it work?

The currently ongoing 2023-24 season is the end of the 4-team playoff format. Instead, an expanded version of the 12-team will be introduced by the College Football Playoff officials, starting the 2024 season. Now, an interesting question that many fans have in mind is how will the 12-team format get into work.

This version of the playoff format will include a total of six top-ranked conference champion teams. These top teams will automatically receive bids. The top four teams will receive a straightway exit from the quarterfinals. The six teams that are left will be filled out in the remaining 12-team format.

There are a total of four stages that will be played. First will be the first-round games, which will be followed by the quarterfinal games. After quarterfinals, we'll have semifinal games which will end at the Championship game. The teams to win the semi-finals will be seen at the Championship game.

What is the College Football Playoff schedule for the 2024 season?

First round: December 20 to December 21

Quarterfinals/Fiesta Bowl: December 31

Rose, Peach, Sugar Bowl/quarterfinal: January 1

Semifinals/Orange Bowl: January 9

Cotton Bowl/Semifinals: January 20

National Championship/Atlanta, GA: January 20

What is the College Football Playoff schedule for the 2025 season?