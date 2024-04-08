Top 5 WWE Stars With Most WrestleMania Main Event Appearances Featuring Roman Reigns

Every wrestler aspires to main event WrestleMania at least once in his lifetime. For some it remains a dream left unaccomplished like CM Punk. But for some, it has been a blessing. Take for example, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has main evented 9 WrestleManias in his 12 years long WWE career. This record speaks for itself.

Nevertheless apart from Reigns, there are other superstars also who have main evented WrestleMania. Here we take a look at top 5 superstars who have main evented WrestleMania.

1. Hulk Hogan (8 times) : Hollywood Hulk Hogan stands next to Roman Reigns for main eventing WrestleMania for eight times in his career. That is why he is called the Hulkamania.

Hogan faced Roddy Piper & Paul Orndoff by teaming up with Mr. T at WrestleMania 1. Then he faced King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania 2, then Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3, Randy Savage at WrestleMania 5, Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6, Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania 7 and Sycho Sid at WrestleMania 8.

2. Triple H (7 times): The current WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is another wrestler who has main evented seven WrestleManias in his lifetime. At his first WrestleMania 18 main event, Hunter beat Chris Jericho for the Undisputed WWF Championship. After that, he main evented three WrestleManias in a row against Chris Benoit, Batista and then John Cena.

3. Shawn Michales (5 times): ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michales has main evented five WrestleManias in his WWE career. For this reason, he is also called Mr. WrestleMania. His first main event came up against Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart at WrestleMania 12, while his second was against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14.

His third was against Triple H and Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 20, while the fourth one was against John Cena for the WWE Championship. For his fifth WrestleMania main event, Michales clashed with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

4. Undertaker (5 times): The Deadman has also main evented five WrestleManias in his career. He is also the only wrestler with maximum matches at WrestleMania, which is 27.

For his five main events at WrestleMania, Undertaker clashed with Edge at WrestleMania 24, Shawn Michales at WrestleMania 25, then again with Shawn Michales at WrestleMania 26, against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and the last one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

5. John Cena (5 times): The Cenation leader has also main evented 5 WrestleManias in WWE. All of his main event matches were against giants like The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michales. It’s only at WrestleMania 27, that Cena faced a mid-card like The Miz and surprisingly lost the bout. The 16-time WWE Champion marks his presence at every WrestleMania of WWE, even when he is not under any contract with the company.