Zakir Khan is all set for the release of Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare season 4. The comedian-turned-actor got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke about his 'toxic' relationship with Mumbai's traffic. He revealed that he has never traveled in a Mumbai local.

Zakir Khan takes a jibe at Mumbai traffic

Sharing his expertise on various scenarios, Zakir Khan was asked about his thoughts on getting the fourth seat in Mumbai local. The rapper-comedian mentioned that he has never experienced the same so far. He sarcastically mentioned that he has a lot of time in Mumbai and is fine waiting for hours in traffic. He stated that he has become stubborn when it comes to the Mumbai traffic.

Take a look at the complete interview of Zakir Khan with Pinkvilla:

He quipped, "Mai Mumbai bahot time leke aaya hu. Do ghante traffic mein, mai development ka sathi hu. Ab Mumbai ke saath mera relationship bahot toxic hogaya hai. Ab aisa hai ke jab aapko maar padh rahi hoti hai toh aap ekdum khade hojaate ho, ke maaro mujhe. Ab mai ruka hu, ke kab banega. Ab koi baat nahi. Do ghante traffic, teen ghante khada rahuga mai, koi baat nahi. Mai result ka wait kar raha hu ab. Ab flying cars se kum nahi chalega ab. Aaj se dus saal baad yeh mat keh dena ke sorry hua nahi. Nahi, nahi, mera time laga hua hai iss par.

(I am cooperating with the development of Mumbai and I'm fine with traffic. I will wait until the work is completed. I hope after ten years they don't say that development couldn't happen. It will not be acceptable as I've invested my time.)

Zakir Khan on his profound knowledge of life

When asked about his profound understanding and knowledge of life, Zakir Khan confessed that he wasn't quite a good speaker in his childhood and couldn't articulate his thoughts. However, he worked on himself by getting immersed in reading various books and listening to knowledgeable and influential people. He credited his close-knit circle for the exposure that he received because of which he can speak his mind and gain knowledge about various topics.

Zakir Khan on fear of death

In a fun segment, Khan was asked to share his insights on fear of death in the 80s. Zakir said that he experiences the fear of death in his 30s and mentioned that whenever he is traveling on a flight and there's turbulence, he fears death. He revealed that in a situation like that, news articles about his death flash in front of his eyes. He joked that the mainstream media wouldn't even cover his death news properly and might only leave a ticker mentioning his death.

Zakir Khan on love for parents

In the exclusive interview, Zakir Khan spoke about his bond with his mother and revealed that he still asks for money from his mother. He added that it was a ritual that started from a young age and he is still following that. Talking about gifting your mother something from the first salary, Khan stated that it is the gesture that matters and not what someone gifts their mothers; because they would be happy even if the gift is less expensive.

He mentioned that he was quite young and ignorant when he first saw his father cry, however, he mentioned, that now, he would do anything to make sure his father never cries again.

