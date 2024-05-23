Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Romantic Italy Getaway at Lake Como With Music Icon Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love started budding when the Chiefs’ tight end slid his number to Swift’s security during the Eras Tour show. Kelce might never forget that night since his attempt to connect with the pop icon landed him in a relationship with the TTPD singer.

The power couple supported each other like two love birds. Swift was there to cheer for his boyfriend at the NFL games. They even celebrated the Super Bowl LVIII win together. Kelce was spotted at various other Eras Tour concerts as well.

Kelce’s Favorite Picks From the Trip

Travis Kelce hosted his second annual music festival, Kelce Jam, without Taylor Swift in the lineup. The show featured the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. Kelce took the stage himself, too. His teammate Patrick Mahomes entered the party, and the pair promised the fans another Super Bowl.

The highest-paid TE in the NFL was asked about his Italy experience on the red carpet of Kelce Jam. Although he didn’t mention anything about their PDA and romantic boat ride, Kelce appreciated the unbelievable food in Italy. He admitted that Italy has the best views and food in the world, emphasizing amazing butter ravioli. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Italy Getaway

Kelce and Swift hadn’t met for nearly two weeks after their trip to Las Vegas. The Chiefs TE had to attend the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix alone owing to Swfit’s Eras Tour show in Paris. But he couldn’t wait any longer and flew to the love of his life. Kelce attended Swift’s concert on May 12.

The couple then took off for Italy. They spent three days in an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. Swift and Kelce enjoyed dinner on a small table, sitting pretty close to each other. They shared intimate moments on their boat ride on a rainy day.