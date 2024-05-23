Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Romantic Italy Getaway at Lake Como With Music Icon Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed a romantic outing in Italy. The Chiefs tight end talked about the things he enjoyed during the trip. Find out more below.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love started budding when the Chiefs’ tight end slid his number to Swift’s security during the Eras Tour show. Kelce might never forget that night since his attempt to connect with the pop icon landed him in a relationship with the TTPD singer.
The power couple supported each other like two love birds. Swift was there to cheer for his boyfriend at the NFL games. They even celebrated the Super Bowl LVIII win together. Kelce was spotted at various other Eras Tour concerts as well.
Kelce’s Favorite Picks From the Trip
Travis Kelce hosted his second annual music festival, Kelce Jam, without Taylor Swift in the lineup. The show featured the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. Kelce took the stage himself, too. His teammate Patrick Mahomes entered the party, and the pair promised the fans another Super Bowl.
The highest-paid TE in the NFL was asked about his Italy experience on the red carpet of Kelce Jam. Although he didn’t mention anything about their PDA and romantic boat ride, Kelce appreciated the unbelievable food in Italy. He admitted that Italy has the best views and food in the world, emphasizing amazing butter ravioli.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Italy Getaway
Kelce and Swift hadn’t met for nearly two weeks after their trip to Las Vegas. The Chiefs TE had to attend the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix alone owing to Swfit’s Eras Tour show in Paris. But he couldn’t wait any longer and flew to the love of his life. Kelce attended Swift’s concert on May 12.
The couple then took off for Italy. They spent three days in an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. Swift and Kelce enjoyed dinner on a small table, sitting pretty close to each other. They shared intimate moments on their boat ride on a rainy day.
