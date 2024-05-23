Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Romantic Italy Getaway at Lake Como With Music Icon Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed a romantic outing in Italy. The Chiefs tight end talked about the things he enjoyed during the trip. Find out more below.

By Nishant
Published on May 23, 2024  |  01:09 AM IST |  7.8K
Image Courtesy: Getty
Image Courtesy: Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love started budding when the Chiefs’ tight end slid his number to Swift’s security during the Eras Tour show. Kelce might never forget that night since his attempt to connect with the pop icon landed him in a relationship with the TTPD singer.

The power couple supported each other like two love birds. Swift was there to cheer for his boyfriend at the NFL games. They even celebrated the Super Bowl LVIII win together. Kelce was spotted at various other Eras Tour concerts as well.

Kelce’s Favorite Picks From the Trip

Travis Kelce hosted his second annual music festival, Kelce Jam, without Taylor Swift in the lineup. The show featured the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. Kelce took the stage himself, too. His teammate Patrick Mahomes entered the party, and the pair promised the fans another Super Bowl.

The highest-paid TE in the NFL was asked about his Italy experience on the red carpet of Kelce Jam. Although he didn’t mention anything about their PDA and romantic boat ride, Kelce appreciated the unbelievable food in Italy. He admitted that Italy has the best views and food in the world, emphasizing amazing butter ravioli.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Italy Getaway

Kelce and Swift hadn’t met for nearly two weeks after their trip to Las Vegas. The Chiefs TE had to attend the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix alone owing to Swfit’s Eras Tour show in Paris. But he couldn’t wait any longer and flew to the love of his life. Kelce attended Swift’s concert on May 12.

The couple then took off for Italy. They spent three days in an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. Swift and Kelce enjoyed dinner on a small table, sitting pretty close to each other. They shared intimate moments on their boat ride on a rainy day.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Faces Legal Trouble in US Court Over Trademark Issues

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nishant

A sports aficionado and a poet, Nishant, a Delhi-based writer has 4 years of experience in covering various games with

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles