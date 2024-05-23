Travis Kelce Reveals He Felt Like Amateur on Ryan Murphy’s Horror Show Grotesquerie’s Set

Travis Kelce has just won the third Super Bowl of his career by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in February. The Chiefs have their eyes set on the Super Bowl LIX. They want to become the first team to complete a 3-peat in the NFL history.

Kelce extended his contract with the Chiefs and became the highest-paid tight end in the league. Despite winning two back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies, Kelce is exploring his options off the field. But his latest endeavor doesn’t seem to work out that fine for the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Travis Kelce Thinks He is an Amateur

The 3x Super Bowl champion might be in the conversations about the greatest TE in the league’s history. But Kelce doesn’t feel great about his career in Hollywood. He has signed up for a horror show titled Grotesquerie created by Ryan Murphy.

Travis chose to aim for the horizon this offseason. Besides having fun and spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce is trying his skills in Hollywood as well. However, in his recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the Chiefs' Tight End revealed that he feels like an amateur on the set. He added that he is glad that he hasn't been fired yet.

Kelce’s Presence on Silver Screen

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has probably pulled him into acting and other creative stuff. He only used to co-host the New Heights show with his brother Jason Kelce which he still does.

Now, Travis has opened his wings. He has finished shooting for a spin-off of the show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. His game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity will stream on Amazon Prime. Kelce will also feature in the horror show Grotesquerie. Apart from that, Kelce recently collaborated with ZenWTR for an advertisement in which he shared that he wants to win as many Super Bowl Rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships.