Tyreek Hill Still Has Wife Keeta Hill’s Picture On Twitter DP Despite Divorce Controversy; DEETS

Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro Hill have been in controversy for a couple of months. The controversy is around their divorce, which was dismissed by the court but not over. Interestingly, despite the controversy, Hill still has his wife on Twitter's (now X) DP. Check other details below.

What is Tyreek Hill's Twitter dp?

Despite being into controversy around their divorce, Treek Hill still had his wife Keeta Vaccaro on his Twitter profile picture. The court dismissed their divorce petition in February but the heat between them is yet to settle. While fans expect them to unfollow each other that's the last thing on their to-do list.

In fact, the major issue for why the situation led to divorce was postnup. "We had conversations about a postnup. That was really where it all spiraled from," Tyreek Hill had said during one of the episodes of The Pivot on YouTube. Tyreek didn't reveal too much but hinted at something about unwanted people getting into the circle.

"All I'm going to say is, s*** gets weird when you tell people outside your family. You feel me?" Tyreek had said. But from how things are going between them, it appears as if their relationship is improving after all. "We're still fresh in the marriage thing. We're still learning, man," Tyreek said, as per a report from TMZ.

When did Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro get married?

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro got married on November 8, 2023, in Texas. The wedding ceremony took place during the mid-NFL season. The NFL star told reporters that even though it was a spontaneous decision to get married, but he felt that it was definitely a "perfect timing" event considering they completed 2 years of their engagement.

"I was spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her, and the conversation just came up. I was like, 'Babe, we've been engaged so long, are you ready to tie the knot?'" Tyreek had said, according to PEOPLE. Hill also said that he wanted to have a formal ceremony but decided to keep it small.