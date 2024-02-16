UFC 298 Reddit Streams: How to watch Volkanovski vs Topuria?

This coming weekend is a treat for UFC fans, UFC is set to host their second major pay-per-view of this year in 2024 UFC 298. Where UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanoski will defend his championship against his contender Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298.



UFC 298 will take place this weekend on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.



Fans are highly excited to witness UFC 298 stars featuring on the cards Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Ian Garry, Henry Cejudo, and many more.



Fans can watch UFC 298 pay-per-view on ESPN and ESPN+, TNT Sports, SonyLiv, and SkySports. The channels vary according to the demographic. We have already done a detailed article on where to watch UFC 298 in your country.

A common question fans often ask is can we watch UFC pay-per-views for free without getting an officially partnered streaming platform subscription or cable connection? Many fans are asking the same question for UFC 298 can they watch UFC 298 free on Reddit or other streaming platforms?

Unfortunately, the answer is NO one cannot watch UFC 298 free without a subscription to your regional streaming partners and neither can anyone stream UFC 298 or any of the UFC events on Reddit as it breaks the copyright protection rules of the Reddit platform.

Fans can only watch the prelims card of UFC 298 for free on the official YouTube channel of UFC. and the main card of UFC is exclusive for the paid subscribers.



Where To Officially Watch UFC 298

UFC 298 is this weekend February 17, 2024, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States. Fans can watch UFC 298 from the official streaming of UFC in their region here is the list of some major countries and their streaming platforms.

UFC is streamed in 165 countries across the globe, with an audience of 1.1 billion people in 35 different languages.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+

- Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+

- Early Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on SportsNet

- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on SportsNet and SportsNet+

- Early Prelims: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS

UK:

- Main Card: 3 am GMT on TNT Sports

- Prelims: 1 am GMT on TNT Sports

- Early Prelims: 11:30 pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

