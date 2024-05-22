San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has made history by becoming the first rookie ever to be named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team. This announcement came on Tuesday, May 21.

Wembanyama received nearly unanimous approval. He appeared on 98 out of 99 ballots for the All-Defensive First Team. Previously, rookies were only selected for the All-Defensive Second Team. Players like Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan, another San Antonio Spurs legend achieved this feat in their rookie years. However, Wembanyama toppled them by making the prestigious First Team.

It was already expected that he would win Rookie of the Year, and this was confirmed earlier. He was also a guaranteed selection for the All-Rookie First Team. Wembanyama is also the youngest player ever to be named to any All-Defensive Team.

There's a chance for Wembanyama to make history again tomorrow, May 23, when the All-NBA teams are revealed. If he makes that team, he would be the first rookie to do so since Tim Duncan achieved it in 1998.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t the first rookie to earn a spot on NBA All-Defensive Team

Victor Wembanyama became the first rookie ever to be named to the First Team. However, he is the sixth rookie to earn a spot on the Kia NBA All-Defensive Team.

There have been a few other rookies who impressed enough defensively to earn a Second Team nod in their first year. The legendary names are:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70)

Hakeem Olajuwon (1984-85)

Manute Bol (1985-86)

David Robinson (1989-90)

Tim Duncan (1997-98)

This year, there were talks of other rookies potentially making the Second Team this year. But it ultimately didn't happen. Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort was very close but missed a selection by just two voting points.

Why Victor Wembanyama is considered a generational talent?

Victor Wembanyama presents a nightmarish look for most NBA players because of his height. He stands at 7'3" or 7'4" with a 7'9" wingspan, which is a natural advantage for blocking shots and disrupting passing lanes. Plus, the NBA game is trending towards a faster pace with more stress on three-point shooting. Wembanyama's skillset fits this demand perfectly.

How many 3s has Victor Wembanyama made?

As per StatMuse, Victor Wembanyama has hit 128 shots from beyond the arc in his career. The site also reports that Wemby has sunk 27 shots from downtown in his last 10 games.

Why Victor Wembanyama couldn't reach the playoffs?

Victor Wembanyama's team, the San Antonio Spurs, unfortunately struggled throughout the season. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention in March. Despite the team's struggles, Wembanyama impressed in his first year. He averaged 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game.

Will Victor Wembanyama play in the Paris Olympics?

Yes, Victor Wembanyama will be playing in the Paris Olympics! Wembanyama himself declared his participation, saying "It's not an option. I'll be at the Olympics."

Wembanyama has already played for France in qualifiers. Although he previously opted out of the FIBA World Cup in 2023 to prepare for the NBA. Especially, since the Olympics are being held in Paris, the motivation for Wembanyama to play for his home country and lead them to victory on home soil is immense.

What is Victor Wembanyama's nationality?

Victor Wembanyama is French. He was born on January 4, 2004, in Le Chesnay, a suburb of Paris. Wemby's father, Felix Wembanyama, is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, Felix acquired French nationality before Victor's birth in 2003. Victor's mother, Elodie de Fautereau, is French-born and raised.

Wembanyama started his professional career young, playing for Metropolitans 92 (formerly Nanterre 92) in France's top league, LNB Pro A in 2019. And, in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was the number one pick. The hype was real. Wembanyama didn't disappoint. He lived up to the expectations.