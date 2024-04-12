Video: Travis Kelce ‘Shakes It Off’ To Taylor Swift’s Song As New Heights Podcast Goes Live In Cincinnati

A new video of Travis Kelce admiring something about Taylor Swift openly has gone viral on the internet once again and fans are loving it. The Kansas City tight end can be seen vibing on girlfriend's song Shake it Off from her 1989 album and it's such a treat for the fans who admire them together.

Swifties in Love while Travis Kelce Shakes it Off at Taylor Swift Song

Taylor Swift fans absolutely love how Travis Kelce shows his admiration for the singer in public. This is not the first time that the 34-year-old has openly shown such a gesture for her. After their episode with Lil Dicky, the Kelce brothers took their podcast for an entertaining live experience, and it indeed was.

In the viral video posted by a fan on X, Kelce can be seen Shaking it Off on stage while he hosts The New Heights live show at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, and the famous 2014 track is being played in the background. The three-time Super Bowl winner can be heard yelling Shake it Off while they play the game Name That Tune. He also mentioned that it's one of his “favorites.”

Fans are all in love with this. One user wrote, "You're a queen for getting this content.” Another wrote, “Such a 1989 Stan.” One fan quotes the Tweet as "twins,” where the Grammy winner singer is vibing the same way.

One said, "God, he is so cute.” Seems like the Swifties have approved of this romance, as they often post viral videos of Kelce talking about his pop star girlfriend. Meanwhile, the NFL football star has earlier revealed his love for his girlfriend's music, and her music taste has influenced him. While Kelce is currently enjoying his time hosting, ahead of the NFL season, Swift is resting off her Eras Tour, which will be continuing in May.

