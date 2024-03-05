Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie To Get Extra Songs Added To Streaming Version; Singer Reveals

Swifties are all the more excited as the Eras Tour will get available to them at home! The streaming debut of the tour will officially happen on March 14, 2024. The platform that has decided to take on this iconic tour’s film is Disney+, and as the new trailer drops on March 4, 2024, more details on the tour film unfold. What are the new details? Are there extra songs added? Find out.

Will Eras Tour film have extra songs added to the streaming version?

ALSO READ: Is Pop Icon Taylor Swift And Famous Poet Emily Dickinson Related? Surprising Connection Revealed

The theatrical release in October 2023 had removed tracks like ‘The Archer’, ‘Long Live’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’. These songs were added back to the rented version. However few tracks still remained omitted in both the versions. The Disney+ exclusive will give fans the entire set list put to screen.

The trailer shows snippets from the tour where the Midnights singer is flaunting her beautiful outfits and is also expressing the wholesome experience this tour has given her. When she declared the streaming release, she also mentioned songs like ‘Maroon’, ‘Red’, ‘Lover’ and ‘folklore era’ to be a part of the film. In the official release post, Taylor Swift mentioned, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus.” She had also begun by saying, "For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!).” This hints at the acoustic tracks also set to be put in the film.

Advertisement

What was there in the Eras Tour Disney+ trailer?

The Lover singer revealed, “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life,” at one point in her teaser. The best album winner also sat down in footage to play the Midnights track for which she won a Grammy. The singer said “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life.” With many such instances and more experiences of Taylor Swift added to the film, this Eras Tour film will surely break the $260 Million collection mark of the theatrical release. While we wait for the film’s release eagerly, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Influencing Genz’s Boyfriend Standards: Find Out How