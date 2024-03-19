Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a new podcast called "Keeping Up With Sports." The duo is connected through their past marriages to the Kardashian family.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris Jenner for over 20 years, from 1991 to 2015. During their marriage, they had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Lamar Odom joined the Kardashian circle by marrying Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Interestingly, Caitlyn Jenner played a role in Khloe's life by walking her down the aisle at her wedding to Lamar.

Despite their separate journeys, Caitlyn and Lamar's paths crossed again as they are now jumping on a new business venture together. Joining with sports podcaster Zach Hirsch, they are co-hosting "Keeping Up With Sports." As news of their collaboration spread, fans couldn't resist sharing their opinions.

“For a second there I thought this was a relationship announcement,” one fan wrote.

“I swear at quick glance I thought this was announcing they dating,” read another comment echoing the same sentiment.

“This is the clap back to Bron and JJ getting theirs?,” wrote another taking a dig.

“Their gonna start smoking crack together and then get married next,” read a fourth comment making fun of Caitlyn Jenner’s gender change to female in 2015.

One fan wrote, “LMAO Walmart version of the new JJ & LeBron podcast.”

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom’s Appearance in Keeping Up With Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Kris Jenner's spouse, had a frequent presence throughout the 14-year run of the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (2007-2021). After her divorce from Kris and subsequent gender transition, she appeared less often but still made occasional appearances.

Similarly, Lamar Odom was a prominent figure on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. It spanned from Season 4 to almost Season 8, with occasional appearances thereafter. He and Khloe even had their own spin-off series, "Khloe & Lamar," which aired from 2011 to 2012.

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom feature in the show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in a Season 12 episode from 2016. Apparently, Kim Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West back then. And, West, invited the whole family to New York for his fashion show. However, Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloe was not sure about Lamar attending the NYC Fashion Show due to his health issues. Therefore, this Season 12 episode from 2016 was the first time Caitlyn and Lamar crossed paths on the show.

LeBron James and JJ Redick’s Podcast Which Fans Were Referring to While Mocking Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom

LeBron James and ESPN sports analyst JJ Redick have started a new podcast, "Mind the Game." The podcast will revolve around the nitty-gritty of basketball strategy, referred to as "X's and O's." The first episode of the "Mind the Game” podcast was released on March 19 at 7 A.M. ET.

This is the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s first attempt at podcasting. It is a partnership between LeBron James' production company, Uninterrupted, and JJ Redick's ThreeFourTwo Productions.

The idea for the "Mind the Game” podcast struck during a casual conversation between LeBron and JJ over dinner and wine in Las Vegas. BTW, Redick already hosts a successful podcast "The Old Man and the Three.”