Was Cody Rhodes Informed About The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Cody Rhodes is just one step away from making history. A wrestler who started as an underdog in 2007, then continuing as a mid-level rookie for the next nine years eventually had to quit the company in 2016 at a low. However, Rhodes rediscovered himself outside WWE and returned in 2022 with a thunder. And now, The American Nightmare is on his way to main event his second WrestleMania back-to-back.

But the fans might not know that Cody Rhodes was never the choice at the first place for the company, and it was the former WWE Champion, and the Hollywood star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who was planned to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Yes, it’s true. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes was informed on the day of Royal Rumble 2024, that even though he was winning the Rumble, he wasn’t going to main event WrestleMania 40, and it would be The Rock vs Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of them all.



What was said to Cody Rhodes ?

According to Meltzer, Cody was informed before Royal Rumble that he was indeed in the line for facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, despite The Rock returning on January 8, and teasing a match against Reigns.

However, WWE did the unthinkable on the day of Royal Rumble. It changed its position from its earlier stance, and said that The Rock would be ultimately facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

“For those who were wondering about what Rhodes did and didn’t know about how things went down, he was told he was facing Reigns in the fall. He was not told about Rock getting the match as part of his deal on 1/3 so any interview he did about finishing the story prior to the Rumble was with the idea he was definitely in the match, even with the Rock rumors out. He was told the day of the Rumble that Rock was facing Reigns even though he was winning the Rumble. He was also told that they would be going to Reigns against him later so all the post-match stuff building that match wasn’t there to swerve people as much a build a later match,” Meltzer said while speaking at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Who decided to keep it a top secret ?

It was ultimately The Rock’s decision to keep his match with Roman Reigns a top shot secret, and break it on SmackDown, and it happened the same way. “But the fact it was not going to be Reigns vs. Rhodes was kept secret from almost everyone (obviously a few knew) because Rock wanted the angle the next Friday a surprise,” Meltzer said.

However, The Rock, Roman Reigns and the entire WWE didn’t anticipate that the crowd would turn their backs on their most beloved superstar, and would vouch for a man, who returned to the company just 2 years back.

If the reports are to be believed, Cody Rhodes had told the company that removing him from the title match could initiate a backlash, but the company still went ahead with it. The result is in front of all of us to see.

So, it was the WWE Universe which handed Cody Rhodes his dream match, and at WrestleMania 40, there are high chances that he will triumph over Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

