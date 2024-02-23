Watch: Akash Deep Singh Makes Dream Debut, Picks 3 Wickets in First 12 Overs

Akash Deep Singh, who received his debut Test cap on Friday, from India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, is wreaking havoc on his Test debut against England. In the fourth Test of the bilateral series between India and England, Akash Deep picked the first 3 wickets in 11.5 overs, when England had merely scored 57 runs.

In his second over, Akash dismissed Zak Crawley by bowling him out but got unlucky as it was revealed that he had overstepped, thus making it a no-ball and offering Crawley a lifeline. Soon after, he picked up the wicket of Ben Duckett as the ball off Crawley’s bat directly went into the hands of Dhruv Jurel, who was stationed behind the stumps.

Picking up his second wicket, Akash successfully managed to send Ollie Pope back to the dressing room without having scored a single run off the 2 balls he played. Opener Zak Crawley once again became prey to Akash’s pace as the latter was successfully able to strike the off stump, and without any fault this time, managed to make Crawley depart.

This heroic display by Akash is fetching him praise and applause from around the country as fans are extremely delighted with the show he put on. While one user wrote, “Outstanding bowling by Akash Deep,” another one commented, “Akash Deep bro will never forget this debut. Bro is already flying.”

Lauding his blazing debut, a user wrote, “AKASH DEEP ON FIRE AT RANCHI...!!!! - What a memorable debut.” “AKASH DEEP HAS HIS MAIDEN TEST WICKET...!!!! He's bowled fantastically on debut, what a wicket. Finally he gets the reward,” praised another fan.