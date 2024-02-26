WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Aims NSFW Reaction Towards Al Shabab Fans Chanting ‘Messi Messi’ After Al Nassr’s Win

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is grabbing headlines again due to his controversial behavior after the end of the Saudi Pro League contest between Al Nassr and Al Shabab on Sunday, in which the former side emerged victorious by 3-2. However, after the match ended, Ronaldo was seen making obscene gestures towards the fans of the opposition side, who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr

Ronaldo gave Al Nassr their first point after he successfully managed to convert a penalty kick into a goal in the 21st minute. However, Yannik Carasco managed to level the points as he scored a goal for Al Shabab in the eighth minute of the stoppage time of the first half.

Talisca then scored another goal in the first minute of the second half, to help Al Nassr regain the lead. However, in the 63rd minute, the Ronaldo-led side conceded another goal from Al Shabab’s Carlos to level the score 2-2. The match appeared to be heading towards a draw until Talisca once again regained the one-goal cushion by scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Ronaldo’s NSFW gesture towards Al Shabab fans

After Al Nassr recorded a massive victory over Al Shabab, the fans of the home side started chanting the name of Messi, Ronaldo’s long-time football rival. This invited an indecent response from Ronaldo, who placed one hand near his ear and then went on to make an obscene gesture by moving his second hand over his crotch area.

Advertisement

This action of Ronaldo has invited a lot of backlash as people are criticizing him for the indecency directed at the fans of Al Shabab. As per the Saudi newspaper Asharq-Al-Awsat, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has opened an investigation against the five-time Ballon-d’OR winner.

Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host wrote on X, “The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see.” He further added, “Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are.”

Ronaldo’s previous controversial gestures

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has portrayed such behavior on the field. Earlier this month, Ronaldo received severe backlash due to his reaction towards Al Hilal fans after Al Nassr lost the Riyadh Cup final.

While on his way through the tunnel, a fan threw Al Hilal jersey on Ronaldo, which the Portugal star picked up, rubbed against his crotch, and then threw it back into the crowd, receiving booing.

In April last year, he was spotted grabbing his genitals while on his way back to the dugout after Al Nassr lost 2-0 to Al Hilal.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Has Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Since Joining The Saudi Pro League Team Al Nassr?