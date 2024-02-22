How Much Money Has Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Since Joining The Saudi Pro League Team Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Arabia team Al Nassr has made headlines for a variety of reasons. After spending his whole career in Europe, the 39-year-old Portuguese is now competing in Asia, where many believe he will begin to wind down his career. Ronaldo's choice to join Al Nassr was complicated, with the club's exorbitant offer undoubtedly playing a role in his final decision. While Ronaldo is already one of the world's wealthiest footballers, his new contract propelled him into a league all his own.

According to several sources, Al Nassr pays Ronaldo around $213 million (£173 million) every year. Notably, only a small portion of this is related to his actually playing football, but more to image rights and commercial deals apparently accounting for more than half of his total earnings while in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo makes monthly, $17.75 million, weekly $4.43 million and $633,928 each day.

Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi Pro League, where he is finishing his career in prolific scoring form with Al-Nassr, is at a higher level than the French top flight, where Messi had previously plied his trade until last summer, although with surprising difficulty given his illustrious history with Barcelona. When asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's statements, he told Obi One Podcast:

"I’m not agreeing with him. I’m sure if a Ligue 1 team played against a Saudi Arabian team, they would win. Maybe not easily, like people might think, but the level in France is good.”

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards, where he was named Best Goalscorer and Fans' Favourite Player of the Year, he declared the Saudi Pro League is superior than Ligue 1.

“In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than [the] French league, we still improve.”

Eden Hazard honed his skills in the French top division, helping Lille win the Ligue 1 championship and the Coupe de France before joining Chelsea in 2012.

