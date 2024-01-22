Watch: Frustrated Bills fans pelt Patrick Mahomes with snowballs after Chiefs book AFC Championship clash with Ravens

An unusual event occurred during the final moments of a pivotal game in Orchard Park, where the defending champions Chiefs secured a 27-24 victory.

This win for the Chiefs marked their progression to the AFC Championship, where they will face the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes' snowy encounter

Buffalo Bills fans resorted to pelting Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with snowballs.

Mahomes, renowned for leading the Chiefs to six AFC Championship Games in his six seasons, experienced this unexpected snowball barrage while exiting the field.

The snowballs started landing as Mahomes ran past the sideline to greet some fans in the stands wearing his Chiefs gear. He quickly turned around and was hit with more snowballs as he ran back onto the field.

Mahomes then turned toward the tunnel and dodged more snowballs as he skipped through the Buffalo end zone.

Mahomes, having thrown for 215 yards and a couple of touchdowns, navigated through this snowy ordeal with a smile, underscoring his status as a resilient and accomplished quarterback.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill humorously commented on the snowball-throwing incident involving Patrick Mahomes.

Tranquill playfully remarked that he caught one of the snowballs and joked about launching it back at the fan who threw it.

Advertisement

He added a light-hearted jab at the Bills fans, claiming that his four-year-old could throw a meaner snowball than them, implying the snowballs thrown were not particularly forceful or harmful.

This comment from Tranquill added a touch of humor to the otherwise tense situation, contrasting the frustration of the Bills fans with a more playful response from the Chiefs' side.

However, Mahomes did not specifically mention the snowball incident in his comments after the game.

As the Kansas City Chiefs revel in their hard-fought victory over the Buffalo Bills, they now set their sights on the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes understands the immense challenge ahead.

Patrick Mahomes next challenge vs Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes respects the Ravens' formidable strength, recognizing their well-rounded prowess in both offense and defense.

Mahomes appreciates the Ravens' balanced attack and acknowledges the necessity for the Chiefs to bring their A-game.

The Baltimore Ravens, led by the dynamic Lamar Jackson, have showcased their offensive might throughout the season, with a defense that stands as one of the NFL's elite.

Ranking sixth in total defense in 2023 and allowing the fewest points, the Ravens' impressive point differential indicates their ability to dominate games.

In Mahomes' view, overcoming the Ravens will require more than just a solid offensive or defensive effort; it demands a collective peak performance.

As the record-setting QB-TE duo of Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to rewrite NFL history, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in postseason touchdown connections, the Chiefs are more than ready to face the challenge.

Who do you will claim the AFC championship- the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens?

Also read: Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration for Travis draws hilarious comparison from fans