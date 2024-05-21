WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh turns host for Bigg Boss Marathi 5, replacing Mahesh Manjrekar; elated fans welcome him

Renowned Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has delivered a plethora of remarkable films, many of which have left audiences in stitches with laughter. He is married to actress Genelia Deshmukh and the couple is often setting goals with their appearances together. Stepping further into his professional journey, Riteish Deshmukh is poised to host the 5th season of Bigg Boss Marathi, as evidenced by the recently released promo.

Riteish Deshmukh to host Bigg Boss Marathi 5

Bigg Boss Marathi has unveiled the promo for its 5th season on their official Instagram handle. Mahesh Manjrekar, who has charmed audiences as the show's host for an extensive period, will not be seen now. Riteish Deshmukh has stepped in place of Manjrekar to host the 5th season, and the excitement among viewers has reached new heights.

Sharing the promo, the makers exclaimed, "मराठी मनोरंजनाचा BIGG BOSS सर्वांना "वेड" लावायला येतोय... "लयभारी"होस्ट, सुपरस्टार रितेश देशमुख !! फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि @officialjiocinema वर. (The BIGG BOSS of Marathi entertainment is here to drive everyone "mad"... With the "Layabhari" host, superstar Ritesh Deshmukh !! Exclusively on Colors Marathi and @officialjiocinema.)"

Fans welcome Riteish Deshmukh

Upon the promo's release, fans inundated the comments section with praise. One user exclaimed, “Finallyyyy!!!!!!! Isko bolte Hain Host @riteishd SIR welcome.” Another welcomed Riteish Deshmukh, stating, “Welcome to the Family @riteishd. Will miss you Sir @maheshmanjrekar.”

Yet another expressed a sentiment of missing Mahesh sir, saying, “Missing Mahesh sir welcome ritesh dada.” Lastly, a user acknowledged Mahesh sir's popularity but opted to reserve judgment, commenting, “I know Mahesh sir is everyone's favorite, but let's see how Riteish Deshmukh handles the show. Won't comment anything before watching the show. Let's wait and watch. Happy to see #BiggBossMarathi is back.”

More about Bigg Boss Marathi

Bigg Boss Marathi is poised for a grand comeback, igniting excitement among fans throughout Maharashtra who have eagerly anticipated its return over the past two years. Soon to grace Colors Marathi and JioCinema, the new season promises fresh surprises and thrills.

Originating from the immense success of its Hindi counterpart, Bigg Boss Marathi swiftly became a household favorite, captivating audiences with its distinctive format.