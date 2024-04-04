Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Declared As Exhibition Fight; Former Heavyweight Champion Desires To Enter 'Real Fight' Against YouTuber

The announcement of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has garnered a lot of attention for the past few weeks. As both fighters gear up for their eagerly awaited performance in the ring, fans are excited to witness the outcome of this unique bout.

Speculations regarding the fight appear to be abundant more than ever. Theories concerning the bout being held as an exhibition or professional fight was a conception that lingered in fans’ minds.

Mike Tyson claims to break the rules in exhibition fight against Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is officially said to be an exhibition bout. This indicates that both fighters enter the ring to display their skills rather than to earn a title championship.

Both contenders who are considered to be a big draw in the sport, come together for the biggest event of 2024 streamed by Netflix.

Although certain rules are followed during these bouts, Tyson seems to have quite a contradictory opinion concerning these bouts.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Mike Tyson touched on his opinions on Paul, the attributes of his opponent, and his claim to victory in the upcoming fight. Most of all, Iron vocalized his opinion regarding the bout being held as an exhibition.

“If you look at exhibition, you would not see any of the laws we’re fighting under. This is a fight,” claimed Mike Tyson. The 57-year-old boxer is seemingly determined to unleash his power on The Problem Child.

In addition to that, Iron also touched on his nervousness prior to the fight. “Right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become,” revealed the Former Heavyweight Champion.

Although Tyson seems to hold no resentment towards Paul, Iron facing the YouTuber is supposedly ‘invincible.’

During his prime, Mike Tyson was one of the most feared fighters to have stepped into the ring. Although Iron is in his late 50s, fans hope for him to display a vintage performance against Paul in the upcoming bout.

Manny Pacquiao offers predictions on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul managed to garner a lot of attention from fans worldwide. Fans and fighters alike have been predicting the outcome of the much-anticipated exhibition bout.

However, one fighter who seemed to be oblivious to the fact was twelve-time championship title fighter Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino boxing veteran appeared to be clueless in the recent video uploaded by FightHype.

However, when the reporter brought him up to speed on the news, the Filipino chuckled. “They’re gonna fight eh?” asked a puzzled Pacquiao.

When asked about Jake Paul’s possibilities of beating The Former Heavyweight Champion, Manny answered, “I don’t think so.” Among fans and fighters who believe Paul’s chances are slim against the 57-year-old, the boxing veteran seems to be one of them.

One of the main criticisms thrown at the bout is the drastic age difference shared by the fighters. Paul is predicted to emerge victorious due to his youth, speed, and lack of ring rust. However, fans believe the former champion to possess a puncher’s chance in the ring.

