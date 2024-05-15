AR Rahman recalls buying 1st equipment in studio after his mom 'gave her jewels to be pledged': 'Could see my future'

Renowned music maestro and Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, known for recent hits like Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, recently shed light on his challenging journey. During the inception of his studio, he faced significant financial hurdles. Rahman disclosed that his mother gave her jewelry to be pledged to help him in purchasing first studio equipment.

AR Rahman recalls his mom’s support for his dreams

During a discussion with Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Chauhan, and Irshad Kamil for Netflix, A.R. Rahman delved into his unconventional journey to musical excellence. Reflecting on his struggles, he shared, “When I built my studio, I didn’t have money to buy an amplifier or equaliser. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment."

Further, revealing his mother's support in tough times, he said, "My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed."

AR Rahman disclosed he didn’t attend college

A.R. Rahman further disclosed that he didn’t attend college, and at one point, he felt a sense of incompleteness. He reminisced about his adolescent years, mentioning that at the age of 12, he often connected with individuals much older than him, in their 40s and 50s.

He elaborated that out of boredom, he explored various interests, delving into different realms. Rahman expressed his fascination with what lay beyond, remarking, “That side was spectacular for me. There was so much out there.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, A.R. Rahman recently received acclaim for his musical contribution to Imtiaz's latest project, Amar Singh Chamkila, streaming on Netflix since April 12. He has a series of projects lined up including Dhanush’s Raayan, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, and Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947.

