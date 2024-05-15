Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA's mystery rom-com Pretty Crazy's poster unveiled at 2024 Cannes Film Festival; SEE here

Pretty Crazy is a much-awaited romance comedy featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA. The poster of the film was unveiled at the prestigious 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The event is currently taking place and will be going on till May 25. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his roles in Yumi's Cells and Itaewon Class. YoonA has made a name for herself as an actor with projects like King the Land and The K2.

Pretty Crazy poster featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA revealed at Cannes Film Festival

The poster of the film Pretty Crazy was revealed at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as a part of their exhibition. Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA can be seen leaning towards each other in the colorful poster. The South Korean film Love in the Big City's poster featuring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun was also displayed. See Pretty Crazy's poster below.

More about Pretty Crazy

Pretty Crazy is scheduled to hit the theatres in the summer of 2024. Ahn Bo Hyun and YoonA take on the main roles in the upcoming mystery romance comedy. The project has been directed by Lee Sang Geun who is known for writing and directing the 2019 film Exit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Pretty Crazy tells the story of a woman who harbors a deep secret. Every day at 2 AM she meets a man who lives in the same building. The intriguing plot and the star cast create anticipation and curiosity for the forthcoming film.

Im YoonA is known for appearing in hits like The K2. King the Land and Big Mouth. Ahn Bo Hyun has impressed with his work in dramas like Yumi's Cells, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life and more.

Sung Dong Il, Joo Hyun Young and Go Geon Han also appear in important roles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Love in the Big City starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun takes over Cannes Film Festival; SEE poster