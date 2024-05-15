Gotham TV Awards 2024: Baby Reindeer, Shogun, And Ripley Among Inaugural Nominees; Check Out Full List HERE

The Gotham Film and Media Institute has announced its nominees for the inaugural Gotham TV Awards on Tuesday, May 14, with Jeffrey Sharp, Gotham’s executive director, saying, “As an organization dedicated to celebrating and nurturing independent media, we know the inaugural 2024 Gotham Awards will honor many truly deserving creatives while widening our reach and expanding our impact."

"We are enormously proud to celebrate the remarkable talent represented in today’s nominations,” he added.

Baby Reindeer, Ripley, The Curse, Shōgun, Bodkin, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Black Twitter: A People’s History are among the debut Gotham TV Awards nominees, and Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Andrew Scott, Kristen Wigg, Lily Gladstone, and Richard Gadd have scored nods in the acting category.

“In a historic moment for The Gotham, we're thrilled to recognize an extraordinary collection of TV series and the brilliant creators responsible for bringing them to the screen,” Sharp added to his aforementioned comment prior to the nomination announcement.

Nominees for the awards are said to be selected by a committee of film and TV experts, while the winners are decided by a separate jury consisting of writers, directors, editors, producers, and other television creators.

Gotham TV Awards 2024 — Check the full list of nominees below!

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Bodkin

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers

Colin from Accounts

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O’Donnell, Brian Walsh, executive producers

Gen V

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Cake

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, Oprah Winfrey; executive producers

Fallout

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators; James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Hiro Murai, executive producers

The Curse

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Emma Stone, executive producers

X-Men ‘97

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, executive producers

Breakthrough Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, executive producers

Ripley

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers

The Sympathizer

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director

Shōgun

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers

Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Black Twitter: A People’s History

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, Andrew Whitney, executive producers

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, executive producers

Life on Our Planet

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, Steven Spielberg, executive producers

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers

STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, Caroline Waterlow, executive producers

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, Bodkin

Siobhán Cullen, Bodkin

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts

Kaya Scodelario, The Gentlemen

Jaz Sinclair, Gen V

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, The Curse

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Mia Isaac, Black Cake

Emma Stone, The Curse

Zine Tseng, 3 Body Problem

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Ambika Mod, One Day

Tobias Menzies, Manhunt

Andrea Riseborough, The Regime

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer

Ji-young Yoo, Expats

The Gotham TV Awards is scheduled to take place live on June 4 at 7 p.m. at Cipriani 25 in New York City.