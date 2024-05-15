Sobhita Dhulipala to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024: Here’s all you need to know

The wait is over as the mega Cannes Film Festival is finally here! And moviegoers can't surely keep calm. The anticipation to witness their favorite stars walking down the red carpet is just increasing with time.

And guess what? This year, there's an extra dose of excitement as actor Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her debut at Cannes. Yes, that's right! Want to dive into the full scoop? Read the complete story for all the juicy details.

Sobhita Dhulipala to attend the Cannes Film Festival

Sobhita Dhulipala will debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. She will be attending the event representing an ice cream brand.

Besides her enchanting red carpet presence, Sobhita will also attend an exclusive party and lounge hosted by a brand, alongside renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

Talking about her appearance at the International event, the actress said that the perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavor at Cannes will allow her to create lifetime moments of pleasure.

The Money Man actress is also known for her glamourous fashion avatars besides her onscreen presence. Her extraordinary captivating style statements have never really failed to impress her fans and well-wishers. And Sobhita’s Instagram is surely the proof. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at some of the gorgeous pictures of the actress here!

Advertisement

Going by her looks from the past, it can be anticipated that the Goodachari actor may be seen in yet another bold outfit looking hot and glamourous like always. Sobhita might be a perfect match with this year’s theme 'Many Ways To Be An Icon' which aims to celebrate confidence and self-empowerment.

She might go a little overboard with her outfit, makeup, and hairstyle to do justice to the theme.

Amidst all speculations, Sobhita’s walk on the red carpet is anticipated to garner a lot of attention as this will be her first time at Cannes. Fans and well-wishers eagerly wait to see her posing confidently for the paps at the event like she always has.

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Who all are attending?

Apart from The Night Manager actor, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also attend the mega film festival. Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari will also mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris.

Social media influencers including RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Ankush Bahuguna, Chef Sanjyot Keer, Shehzaan Khan, Aastha Shah, and Viraj Gehlani, among others are anticipated to attend this year and mark their presence on the International event.

ALSO READ: Double iSmart Teaser OUT: Ram Pothineni starrer promises power-packed action; don't miss Sanjay Dutt as a villain