Watch: Tom Aspinall Says Jon Jones Is Subscribed to Stipe Miocic’s OnlyFans in Hilarious Interview Clip

In a hilarious new interview, Tom Aspinall revealed his playful side. The UFC interim heavyweight champion made a joke about Jon Jones. But why hasn't Jon Jones fought Tom Aspinall yet? Many fans are asking this question. Aspinall, with his quick wit, kept things lighthearted.

The interview took a fun turn when OnlyFans was mentioned. Aspinall joked that Jones might be subscribed to Stipe Miocic's OnlyFans. This playful jab added humor to the serious world of UFC. Is Jon Jones avoiding Aspinall?

In the interview with The Mac Life, Tom Aspinall's humor took center stage. The interviewer, trying to poke fun, said, "You’re not on social media, but you’re subscribed to Stipe’s OnlyFans, I imagine." Aspinall, always quick with a comeback, replied, "Are there d*ck pics on there [Stipe’s OnlyFans]? Maybe Jon’s subscribed to it."

This playful exchange had everyone laughing. However, it also highlighted a bigger issue: why Jon Jones isn't fighting Aspinall. Instead, Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November. Fans are eager to see Aspinall get his shot at unifying the heavyweight title.

Aspinall's joke about Jones subscribing to Miocic's OnlyFans was more than just humor. It was a light-hearted jab that underlined the ongoing narrative about who is avoiding whom in the heavyweight division.

Aspinall Cuts Out The Noise Before UFC 304 Clash

Tom Aspinall, after having his fun with ‘Bones’ on X, decided to come off social media for his UFC 304 fight camp. “I wanted to do something different for this camp,” Aspinall told The Mac Life. “I realized that I spend a lot of time on social media. I don’t like how much time I spend on it.”

Aspinall aims to rest more between training sessions, feeling that social media drags him down. Despite his decision, he had to ensure his family and friends were on board. “What I did, people I speak to regularly on WhatsApp, I sent a blanket voice note and I was like, listen, I’m staying off social media for fight camp. I’ve got someone else posting for me. I don’t want anybody to screenshot anything about fighting, about any comments. I don’t want to know about it,” he added.

Will Aspinall get his shot at Jon Jones soon? Let us know what you think.

