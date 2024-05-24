'What a Wife': LeBron James and Wife Savannah's Cute Interaction on Mind the Game Podcast Swoons NBA Fans

LeBron James offered fans a glimpse of his "Mind the Pod" with JJ Redick, while his wife Savannah assisted him with his on-camera appearance. In a delightful twist, the four-time champion wittingly joked with his wife.

Fans shared the amusing exchange between them on X.

In the clip, Savannah was seen adjusting her husband’s cap on camera when the Lakers' forward made her laugh with his humorous remarks.

"We are currently recording," James stated. "You haven't included me in your podcast."

Having created the podcast, his wife jested that it was her debut on Mind the Game and that she was attempting to aid him.

"You have not yet included me in your podcast," he retorted humorously, slightly sounding resentful.

Fans adored the Lakers star's conversation with his wife, finding it very cute. Some of their reactions were as follows:

Over the years, LeBron and Savannah have demonstrated to be one of the strongest couples in professional sports, yet they've faced challenges common in any relationship, amplified by their public status.

Advertisement

Both plunged into the world of podcasting recently. LeBron and former NBA player JJ Redick launched their innovative basketball podcast on March 18. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Not long after, Savannah released the debut episode of Everybody's Crazy, a call-in advice program she co-hosts with her friend April McDaniel, on April 30.

ALSO READ: Reports: NBA Concludes Investigation Into Thunder's Josh Giddey Regarding Underage Relationship Allegations

LeBron James and JJ Redick Discuss Lakers' Next Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their hunt for a new head coach, following the departure of Darvin Ham after their first-round defeat to the Denver Nuggets. JJ Redick is currently one of the leading names in contention for the position.

A fascinating aspect of Redick possibly coming on board is his relationship with LeBron James. The pair are not just good friends, but also co-host a podcast and were seen joking about the situation in their most recent episode.

Despite the jokes, they did not shy away from addressing the main topic of conversation in their latest podcast. Without particularly focussing on non-playoff-related NBA happenings, it was obvious Redick was referring to the Lakers' coaching speculations. LeBron caught on instantly and started laughing.

They tried to steer clear of discussing the hiring process's specifics, a reasonable move given the Lakers are still in the hiring stage and have a few interviews scheduled with prospects like Celtics' Sam Cassell and Pelicans' James Borrego.

Although reports suggest LeBron James isn't partaking in the coaching search, it seems unlikely. The Lakers would not appoint a coach who doesn't have LeBron's seal of approval. Given LeBron's clear endorsement of Redick and his impressive knowledge of basketball, it positions the former Duke star as a top contender for the job.

ALSO READ: ‘Morale Sucks’: Charles Barkley Blasts TNT Leaders, Calls Them ‘Clowns,’ As Network Faces Losing Its NBA TV Rights