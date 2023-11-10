What companies does NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal own?

Shaquille O'Neal, the retired NBA player, demonstrates his success as a businessman and philanthropist through ownership of a varied range of brands and companies. These include franchises, restaurants, movie theaters, car washes, fitness centers, and nightclubs.

His post-retirement income reportedly exceeds what he earned during his playing career, with an estimated net worth surpassing $400 million. In the reality TV show Shaq Life, O'Neal disclosed ownership of approximately 50 brands, a number that likely has increased over time.

Shaq's varied investments: Burgers, Tech, and Beyond

Shaquille O'Neal's diverse portfolio encompasses 155 Five Guys Burgers franchises, 40 24-Hour Fitness franchises, 17 Auntie Annie's Pretzels franchises, 150 car washes, nightclubs in Las Vegas, a shopping center, a movie theater, and his restaurant, Shaquille, in addition to the Big Chicken restaurant chain.

Furthermore, O'Neal actively invests in companies such as Apple, Google, Lyft, Vitaminwater, and Ring.

He has been a part-owner of the Sacramento Kings and previously invested in Google. Shaq is also deeply engaged in the pizza chain Papa John's, holding ownership in multiple Krispy Kreme Donuts franchises.

His diverse investments extend to Beachbody, Forever 21, JCPenney, Elvis Presley, Reebok, NRG eSports, and Pepsi.

Shaq's financial learning curve and business ventures

In the interview, O'Neal revealed that early in his career, he discovered his financial illiteracy upon receiving his first NBA check, which led to him spending a million dollars in a day.

Following this mistake, he took the initiative to self-educate by reading business-related books, such as the Dummies Guide to Start Your Own Business.

Shaq shared that when he met Magic Johnson in LA, Johnson advised him, "It's okay to be famous, but at some point, you have to start owning things."

Throughout the interview, Shaq expressed being inspired by Jeff Bezos to invest only in ventures that can positively impact people's lives.

This inspiration stemmed from attending a tech conference where Bezos explained his path to wealth. Education and motivation played crucial roles in Shaq's journey to owning and investing in numerous franchises and brands.

