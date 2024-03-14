All About Kirk Cousins' Wife, Julie Hampton

Kirk Cousins is among the elite quarterbacks of the NFL. The star quarterback has recently found himself a place in the Atlanta Falcons. But while most NFL fans know who Kirk Cousins is, there's still a lot to talk about, when it comes to his wife. So who is Kirk Cousins' wife? It's Julie Hampton and here's everything you need to know about her:

Who is Kirk Cousins' Wife, Julie Hampton?

Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Hampton was born on August 27, 1989, in Georgia. Julie Hampton comes from a Caucasian descent but holds American citizenship. The star quarterback's wife was born and raised in Alpharetta in a family of five including her father and mother, and two older brothers, Steve and Scott.

Julie Hampton went to attend high school in Georgia and stayed in the state for her higher education as well. She finished college at the University of Georgia in Athens, which was just a few hours of drive from her house. Julie Hampton is a parent to a Labradoodle dog, which she and Kirk named Abe.

Julie Hampton’s Age and Height

Born on August 27, 1989, Julie Hampton is 34 years old, as of March 2024. While her husband Kirk Cousins was born on August 19, 1988. As of March 2023, the star Quarterback is 35 years old. Kirk Cousins stands 6 ft 3 inches tall. His wife Julie Hampton, on the other hand, is 5 feet 6 inches.

How did Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton meet?

Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie Hampton met in 2012, through mutual friends, as per The Washington Post. The two went ahead dating for almost a year and a half. The relationship status changed on November 23, 2012, when Kirk Cousins revealed proposing to Julie Hampton, through his X account.

Kirk Cousins proposed to Julie Hampton from a balcony of the Capitol Building, thanks to his friendship with Bill Huizenga, Michigan Congressman. The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback shared the backstory of proposing in the Capitol building, to PEOPLE during an interview.

"I was extremely nervous. On the way down driving the car, as we got close to the Capitol building, I was holding her hand and she goes, ‘Why are your hands cold and sweaty?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’ but I knew it was because I was super nervous," Kirk had revealed in the interview.

According to the former Minnesota quarterback, he kept the proposal a secret and told Julie that they were just going for a Capitol Building tour. Just a few months into their engagement, the two decided that it was time to tie the final knots. Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton married on June 28, 2014, in Atlanta.

Even though it's been quite a long time since their wedding, Kirk Cousins still wears his wedding band during his games. "My wife was thrilled. She loved it and, honestly, after I started wearing it and realized how much my wife was glad that I did, I realized, you know, I think it's a good thing to promote marriage," Kirk revealed to USA Today.

What does Julie Hampton do for a living?

Julie Hampton runs a charity called the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation with her husband Kirk Cousins. The organization works in collaboration with multiple other NGOs such as International Justice Mission, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Bethany Christian Services.

"Julie and I are passionate about generosity and using what we have been given to impact the world around us. We are grateful for the privilege to play in the NFL, but also believe we have a responsibility to manage well what we have been given, and to be generous with it," Kirk Cousins stated through his Charity's official website.

Kirk Cousins is the face of multiple brands, thanks to all his endorsement deals. But when it comes to his wife Julie Hampton, she isn't as actively seen in commercials as Kirk. Despite that, she did take part in one of the ads of Sleep Number, which also featured her son Cooper and pet dog Abe.

In 2022, Julie Hampton and her husband Kirk Cousins, purchased a golf course located in Saugatuck, Michigan. In a statement via Holland Sentinel, the celebrity couple threw some light on their purchase. "Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema," Kirk and Julie had said.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton’s Relationship Timeline

It was through a mutual friend that Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton met each other for the first time. The two crossed paths in 2012 and decided to give a chance to their relationship. Things appeared to be working well for the two, as they dated for almost a year and a half.

Almost after spending one year and more than 6 months dating, Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton took their relationship to another step. On November 22, 2013, Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton engaged. The proposal took place from one of the balconies of the Capitol Building in Washington.

"I went down a knee before it got too sappy, before it got too awkward. I don’t remember exactly what she said, but she said yes. That’s all I needed to hear," Kirk Cousins had said during an interview with Washington Pot. Interestingly, Kirk never told Julie about his proposal plan, and that too in the Capitol Building.

Within a couple of days into their engagement, Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton decided to take their vows. Julie Hampton and Kirk Cousins knotted ties and married on June 28, 2014. The wedding took place at the Great Oaks in Georgia. The two looked pretty cute together as seen in their wedding pictures.

Kirk Cousins' Kids

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton are parents to two kids. In March 2017, Kirk's wife made an announcement through her Instagram account, revealing her pregnancy. In September of that year, Julie Hampton and Kirk Cousins became parents for the first time. Later, the two named their son Cooper.

Two years later, in March 2019, Kirk Cousins revealed becoming a father for the second time, through his Instagram account. Sharing the picture with his second son Turner, Kirk wrote a heartwarming caption. "Welcome to the world, little buddy. Mom and baby are doing great, and Cooper is already loving his new role as a big brother!" his caption had said.

Kirk Cousins' Family

Kirk Cousins' family includes his parents Mary Ann and Don Cousins. The star quarterback's father is a religious leader, among the senior members of the Willow Creek Community Church. In fact, he also has been an associate pastor in that church for a long time now.

Mary Ann and Don Cousins are parents to three kids, including Kirk. Kirk Cousins has two siblings, his brother Kyle and his sister Karalyne. Texans' star quarterback is currently married to Julie Hampton and has two kids named Cooper and Turner, who have a growing interest in their father's profession.