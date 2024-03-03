Huge Update On Former WWE Universal Champion’s Massive Return At WrestleMania 40

A former WWE Universal Champion, who has been out of action for quite some time, is poised to make his return to WWE in a few weeks from now. The superstar is ‘Monster Among Men’, Braun Strowman.

The giant wrestler had a neck injury, because of which he has been out of action for almost six months now. He underwent a surgery and is currently recuperating.Now a reliable source from the wrestling industry has given a huge update on Strowman’s return to WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Managing Director of Fightful select, he was told about Braun Strowman’s injury that the superstar’s return might be sooner than expected. “Someone in January implied that he would be back soon and I was thinking, “surely not” but then I followed up and was told that “he’s doing way better than anticipated,” Sapp said during his recent Q&A session.

His return might also happen at WrestleMania 40, but all that is kept under wraps and this is only a speculation.

What kind of injury did Strowman suffer ?

Strowman suffered a terrible neck injury in June 2023, and the recovery time of this injury is generally slow. “I had a cervical fusion on my C4 and C5. So basically my head almost fell off and they had to take a metal plate and four screws to keep it from falling off,” Strowman said to Hindustan Times in December 2023.

Advertisement

He said that he recently got clear to do weight training, but still has been told not to take any bump, and injuries to the head. He also said that since WWE takes extreme cases, in situations of neck injuries, they had sent him to a specialist doctor in Birmingham.

“They sent me to Dr. Cordover at the world famous Andrew's medical center, Birmingham, Alabama. He's the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure,” he said.

Braun Strowman’s career in WWE

Strowman has had a rollercoaster ride with WWE in the past two years. He was fired from the job in 2021, then brought back again by COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in 2022, and then again went on a hiatus due to an injury in 2023.

Strowman was doing extremely well in WWE in his second stint, and his tag team showdown with Ricochet was drawing huge viewership on SmackDown. However, the injury curtailed his further WWE appearances.

ALSO READ: undefined

In August 2023, he made a SmackDown appearance to pay his tributes to his former partner of ‘The Wyatt Family’, Bray Wyatt who shockingly passed away on August 23, 2023. Strowman along with Wyatt, Luke Harper and Eric Rowan had a fruitful tenure in WWE from 2012- 2017.

After the group was disbanded in 2017, Strowman and Bray Wyatt continued to make strides in individual capacity in WWE. He is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and also a one time Universal Champion.

Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship after Roman Reigns pulled out of plans to face Goldberg. However, the stint was short lived, as he lost the title to Bray Wyatt on August 23, 2021, in a Falls Count Anywhere match at SummerSlam.

Upon return, Strowman has said that he would like to face Gunther, whom he considers one of the best wrestlers in the current roster.

ALSO READ: Huge Update on if Roman Reigns vs The Rock Will Take Place at WrestleMania 41: Report