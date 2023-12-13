When did Conor McGregor start fighting? The story behind his transition from plumber to UFC megastar

Former UFC two-division champion notorious Conor McGregor is among this generation's greatest combat sports stars. He is widely regarded as the face of the UFC ( Ultimate Fighting Championship).

The 155-pound king is also among the highest-paid UFC fighters of all time. He has also generated some of the biggest pay-per-view gates ever in the sport. He is recently out of Octagon in 2021. And he is expected to make his anticipated return to Octagon next year in 2024.

In 2020, Conor McGregor was listed among the top 10 highest-paid sportsmen in the world; according to a report, he made $180 million that year.

But the journey for the Irishman wasn’t easy. In this article, we will dive deep and learn how Conor McGregor achieved tremendous success in such a short period of time.

Early life of Conor McGregor

Conor Anthony McGregor was born in Dublin, Ireland. Initially, he had an interest in playing football and he wanted to be a football player when he was a kid. Notorious McGregor is now among the most feared fighters and ultimate bullies.

But early in his childhood, he was bullied by other students. He was comparatively weaker and smaller than other students.

To avoid getting bullied McGregor started training boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club at the age of 12. Conor McGregor quickly started to love combat sports

McGregor moved to Lucan, Dublin, in 2006, and there he began a plumbing apprenticeship. In Lucan, he met UFC fighter Tom Egan and McGregor started training mixed martial arts with him, following his dream.

McGregor once revealed about his plumber career while talking to The Guardian: “I was waking at 5 a.m. and walking in the dark, freezing cold, until I reached the motorway and waited for a guy I didn’t even know to take me to the site. I know there are passionate, skilled plumbers. But I had no love for plumbing.”

Conor McGregor’s Combat Journey

Conor McGregor developed a love for the sport over time. He used to train at a local gym during breaks and nights after his plumbing shifts and used to take part in local competitions on weekends.

155-pound king made his MMA debut at the age of 18 and won his debut fight via first-round knockout at a local promotion in Ireland.

At one point, McGregor decided to continue his combat career full-time and quit the job. McGregor revealed initially that his parents were not happy with his decision to quit his job for combat sports.

In an interview with VIP Magazine, she said, “ I was working as a plumber and then I just quit and decided that I was going to go for the mixed martial arts full-time, to chase the dream.”

“I knew I didn’t want to be like the other guys on the building site, who were getting up early in the morning and working late at night. Labor work, you know, hard-hat work; that wasn’t for me.” he further expressed.

McGregor started his professional career in 2008 and by 2013, he was the first European to capture titles in two divisions of mixed martial arts. Conor became a two-division champion at Cage Warrior promotion after a viral knockout at the end of 2012.

Conor McGregor’s UFC career

Conor McGregor earned his name in 2013 and grabbed the attention of the UFC’s former president, Dana White. In 2013, Dana White signed Conor McGregor to the UFC. And McGregor began the era of Notorious McGregor.

Conor McGregor made his name by trash talking and later backing it up. He managed to climb the ranks quickly and he was the first UFC fighter to ever hold two titles in two divisions at the same time. McGregor fought undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Later, his rivalry with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also grabbed mainstream attention.

McGregor is currently one of the most influential human beings on the planet and he is the most-followed UFC fighter of all time, with around 47 million followers on Instagram. Currently, McGregor is out of the octagon after sustaining a brutal injury to his leg. He is expected to return next year, in 2024.

