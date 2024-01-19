Is Michael Jordan really Anthony Edwards’ father? Exploring the rumor about the NBA stars

Contrary to some humorous speculations, Anthony Edwards, the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft is not the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, but a rising star in his own right.

Born on August 5, 2001, to Yvette Edwards and Roger Caruth, Anthony Edwards entered the basketball scene with a promising high school career at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta.

His journey continued with a commitment to play college basketball for Georgia, where he earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year after an impressive debut season.

Affectionately nicknamed 'Ant-man' by his father Roger during his childhood, Edwards has grown into a 6'4" powerhouse for the Timberwolves.

Interestingly, he has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan, not just for his skills on the court but also due to some visual resemblances, like a shared facial structure in their rookie photos.

However, the comparisons go beyond appearances.

Anthony Edwards' playing style mirrors Jordan's in many aspects.

Also, the media frenzy surrounding a young talent's rise often leads to inevitable comparisons with legendary figures, and in Edwards' case, Michael Jordan became the natural reference point.

It's crucial to note that while Edwards showcases flashes of brilliance reminiscent of Jordan, matching up to the legendary status of the basketball icon would be an extraordinary accomplishment.

Statistical Brilliance: Anthony Edwards' rise to NBA stardom

The 2020 NBA Draft, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw Edwards selected as the No. 1 overall pick, and he made an impactful debut in December 2020.

Notably, Anthony Edwards finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, securing a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He also achieved milestones like scoring 42 points in a single game as the third youngest player in NBA history to do so.

As the seasons progressed, Edwards continued to shine, earning an All-Star selection and becoming a consistent force for the Timberwolves.

In the 2022-23 season, he recorded impressive stat lines and even earned the title of NBA Western Conference Player of the Week after a stellar performance leading Minnesota to an undefeated week.

Here's a breakdown of his regular season statistics:

2020-21 Season:

Field Goals (FG): 505 made out of 1211 attempts, with a shooting percentage of 41.7%.

Three-Pointers (3PT): Connected on 171 out of 520 attempts, with a 32.9% accuracy.

Free Throws (FT): 211 successful out of 272 attempts, boasting a free-throw percentage of 77.6%.

Rebounds (REB): Secured a total of 336 rebounds, comprising 59 offensive rebounds and 277 defensive rebounds.

Assists (AST): Distributed 211 assists to teammates.

Steals (STL): Showed defensive prowess with 82 steals.

Points (PTS): Accumulated a total of 1392 points during the season.

2021-22 Season:

Improved his shooting efficiency, making 549 field goals out of 1245 attempts, at a 44.1% success rate.

Three-Pointers (3PT): Connected on 215 out of 602 attempts, demonstrating a 35.7% accuracy.

Free Throws (FT): Improved free-throw shooting to 78.6%, with 220 successful attempts out of 280.

Recorded 343 rebounds, with 62 offensive and 281 defensive rebounds.

Increased playmaking with 275 assists.

Registered 105 steals and 46 blocks.

Accumulated 1533 points during the season.

2022-23 Season:

Continued to elevate his game, making 707 field goals out of 1541 attempts, with a 45.9% shooting percentage.

Maintained a solid three-point shooting percentage of 36.9%, connecting on 213 out of 578 attempts.

Free Throws (FT): Made 319 out of 422 attempts, with a free-throw percentage of 75.6%.

Recorded 458 rebounds, including 47 offensive and 411 defensive rebounds.

Impressive playmaking with 350 assists.

Showcased defensive skills with 125 steals and 58 blocks.

Accumulated 1946 points during the season.

2023-24 Season:

Continued his efficient scoring, making 332 field goals out of 719 attempts, with a shooting percentage of 46.2%.

Three-Pointers (3PT): Maintained a strong three-point shooting percentage of 38.5%, connecting on 92 out of 239 attempts.

Free Throws (FT): Demonstrated exceptional free-throw shooting at 84.8%, making 207 out of 244 attempts.

Recorded 199 rebounds, including 26 offensive and 173 defensive rebounds.

Distributed 186 assists to teammates.

Showed defensive prowess with 48 steals and 22 blocks.

Accumulated 963 points during the season.

Career Totals (Up to 2023-24 Season):

Throughout his career, Edwards has made a total of 2093 field goals out of 4716 attempts, with a career shooting percentage of 44.4%.

Maintained a consistent three-point shooting percentage of 35.6%, connecting on 691 out of 1939 attempts.

Free Throws (FT): Demonstrated solid free-throw shooting at 78.6%, making 957 out of 1218 attempts.

Recorded a career total of 1336 rebounds, comprising 194 offensive and 1142 defensive rebounds.

Distributed 1022 assists to teammates.

Showcased defensive skills with 360 steals and 162 blocks.

Accumulated an impressive 5834 points over his career.

